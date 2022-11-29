Texas A&M men's basketball team adds boost to nonconference schedule

After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team wrapped up it’s 74-62 National Invitation Tournament win over Alcorn State last season, head coach Buzz Williams memorably presented his researched case on why his program was snubbed from the NCAA tournament.

In a data packet he had distributed to the media, Williams took a paragraph to address one statistical category that could be argued against the Aggies last season — strength of schedule. His argument was that last year’s Aggie squad played fewer NET quadrant III and IV teams than nine of the final 16 teams to make the NCAA tournament field.

“If our weak nonconference schedule is what is being held against us, then you should have to hold it against these seven teams just as much,” Williams wrote.

A season removed, Williams and his staff took fewer chances with their nonconference scheduling. Currently, the Aggies are in the middle of a three-game stretch added over this offseason to help boost their strength of schedule.

“In my career, I’ve always thought that the conference tournament would be a part of invitations, and we learned that it wasn’t,” Williams said. “We had our nonconference schedule done before the season was over, and then after the NIT, we went back and changed three games.”

The Aggies will host SMU at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena followed by a trip to Dickey’s Arena in Fort Worth to play Boise State, both late additions to this season’s slate. Last week’s 82-66 win at DePaul was the third.

The trio of additions took the place of four quadrant IV opponents.

Last season, the Aggies’ nonconference strength of schedule ranked 308th nationally, according to KenPom.com. Wisconsin, Notre Dame and TCU were the Aggies’ only nonconference quadrant I or II opponents, teams A&M went 1-2 against.

A year later, the Aggies’ nonconference strength of schedule is up to 121st in the country, according to KenPom.com.

The official NET rankings have yet to be released this season, but eight of A&M’s nonconference games rank in the top 150 of KenPom.com’s rankings, and the Aggies feature one more game away from Reed Arena than last season.

SMU is led by first-year head coach Rob Lanier and several transfer players, including Bryan native Zach Nutall. The Mustangs are ranked 145th according to KenPom.com. Boise State ranks 66th.

The Aggies’ highest-ranked matchup will be Dec. 17 at 27th-ranked Memphis.

The Aggies lost at the Myrtle Beach Invitational to No. 75 Murray State and No. 72 Colorado.

“Coach Buzz said that if the test that we went through in Myrtle is the hardest test we have to go through this year, we’re in good shape,” A&M point guard Wade Taylor IV said. “We lost two games early in the season. We got two great lessons that I feel like we needed. I feel like throughout the rest of the nonconference schedule and even our conference schedule, we can apply those lessons that we learned and be better in the end.”

The Southeastern Conference previously required teams to schedule nonconference opponents that averaged a NET ranking of 150th over a three-year rolling period. The conference did away with the rule over the offseason, partly due to how quickly the makeup of a program can change thanks to the one-time transfer rule and the transfer portal.

“I don’t think that was a hard decision on letting that go, because it probably doesn’t apply as much now,” Williams said.

With an eye on reaching the NCAA tournament this season, A&M forward Julius Marble said he likes how its schedule has been built.

“Having SMU coming down tomorrow, as you know, a huge step,” Marble said. “That’s a great team. I know they’ve got a new coach this year, but they’ve been pretty good the last couple of years. And then Boise State in Fort Worth, those are two really big tests for us this week to let us know where we’re at and how we’re handling our business on the court.”