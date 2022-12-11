Texas A&M men's basketball takes steps in right direction in win over Oregon State

As one of two Power Five program’s on the Texas A&M men’s basketball schedule, Sunday’s home bout against Oregon State drew some eyeballs and attention, in the form of a healthy 7,044-person crowd in Reed Arena.

While the 72-54 win was vital in A&M’s quest for an NCAA tournament bid, Sunday provided the Aggies with a solid showing in a dress rehearsal for next Saturday’s trip to Memphis to play the NET 40th-ranked Tigers.

“I do think it was a positive dress rehearsal and when we use the clips tomorrow to teach, and the numbers, I think that will help our guys,” head coach Buzz Wililams said. “And then, we need to continue to practice it this week, because who we’re playing and where we’re playing is dramatically different than tonight.”

The Aggies entered Sunday’s contest off of seven practice days during which A&M’s coaching staff reevaluated their entire system with data from three losses and five wins. Adjustments were made and practiced through the week to aid in ending each possession with an Aggie rebound, defending 3-point shooters and minimizing fouling on defense, among other smaller issues as well.

Sunday, the Aggies (6-3) held Oregon State (4-6) shooters to 32.1% on 11 attempts from behind the arc. It was the fewest 3-point attempts the Aggies had faced this season with the fourth-lowest 3-point field goal percentage of the year.

Williams elected to start senior guard Andre Gordon, for the third time this season, in favor of post Henry Coleman III. As one of A&M’s best defenders, according to Williams, Gordon provided some speed to close out on backside shooters as Oregon State skipped the ball over the Aggie defense. In three of A&M’s last four games, Williams started Coleman and post Julius Marble, representing the Aggies’ biggest lineup.

With a smaller lineup, the Aggies out-rebounded the Beavers 39-25, including 11 offensive rebounds. Oregon State produced five second-chance points in the game.

“We were [326th in the nation] in defensive rebounding, so playing bigger obviously doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to rebound more,” Williams said. “And, you could argue that, if you play bigger, on the weak side, there is a bigger, arguably slower guy trying to get to those coverages.”

A&M also finished the game with nine personal fouls, which included two in the last minute of the game. This season, the fewest number of fouls the Aggies committed was 17 against Abilene Christian and had not posted fewer than 21 in any other game.

Williams was expecting a lower-scoring, low possession number game against a Beaver team that ranked 316th in the country in possessions per game at a 67.4 clip. The “tractor pull” type game played into the 30-26 halftime score in favor of the Beavers, with five turnovers in the last eight minutes of the half resulting in a 16-4 Oregon State run to close out the half.

The Aggies posted nine turnovers in the first half, and slowed that to three in the second. However, the five that closed out the first were exacerbated by the low number of first-half possessions, Williams said.

“We had a lot of turnovers, so we weren’t really getting a lot of shots,” guard Dexter Dennis said. “They had more shots than us at half. Normally, if we don’t turn the ball over and at least get a shot, we have a chance at an offensive rebound.”

Better ball control out of the halftime locker room begat more shots that fell for the Aggies right off the bat.

Four of A&M’s nine 3-pointers dropped in the first four minutes of the second frame, pushing the Aggies to a seven point lead. A 34-10 run to start the half pushed the Aggies to a game-high 20-point lead halfway through the half.

“I think a lot of things improved in the second half,” Dennis said. “In the first half, we started really, really good and then they went on their little run. They’ve got a couple of guys who can really shoot the basketball. I think, when we were hooked up on defense and we’re man-on-man, I think we’re one of the best in the country in guarding the ball.”

Dennis finished with a game-high and season-high 16 points, including a season-high 4 for 7 from 3-point range. He was followed by 12 from Tyrece Radford, and 11 each from Marble and guard Manny Obaseki. Radford and Marble shared a team high 7 rebounds.

Beaver guard Jordan Pope had 15 points, including two from behind the arc, followed by Dzmitry Ryuny’s 13.

The Aggies have another extended five days off before facing the Tigers for A&M’s first Quadrant I matchup of the year, where Williams said they will work to solidify the changes that were made prior to Sunday’s first trial run.

“I do think - and I feel fairly convicted - that we figured out what has caused us problems. I think our players have received that in the right information and have confidence in those adjustments. So, we’ve had five days of work this week and one game and we need to continue to take the next steps.”

