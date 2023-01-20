Texas A&M men's basketball takes first trip to Rupp Arena in Buzz Williams era

Kentucky’s Rupp Arena means so many things to the college basketball community.

To Kentucky men’s basketball fans, it’s a palace of excellence where famously they never rush the court out of principle. The Wildcats hold an Southeastern Conference best .900 win percentage at the stadium opened in 1976.

For the Texas A&M basketball team under head coach Buzz Williams, the college basketball cathedral is surprisingly a new stadium to check off the list.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Aggies trip to Lexington, Kentucky, in 2020, so Saturday’s 1 p.m. matchup will be the first game the Aggies (13-5, 5-0) have played at Rupp Arena under Williams. Only transfer forward Andersson Garcia, who previously played for Mississippi State, has ever put rubber sole to wood inside the venue.

“If you’re a basketball fan, you understand the historical nature of Kentucky and the program,” Williams said. “It’s arguably the best basketball job at any level over the last, whatever, 100 years, in my opinion.”

The stadium’s namesake Adolf Rupp coached Kentucky from 1930-1972, winning four national titles. Prior to the start of this season, Rupp ranked eighth all-time in wins with a 876-190 record, and his .8218 win percentage ranked fourth.

Saturday’s game will be the third time Williams has coached a team in Lexington. In 2013, Williams’ Marquette team played the first and second round of the NCAA tournament at Rupp, defeating Davidson 59-58 and Butler 74-72 en route to an eventual appearance in the Elite Eight.

Oddly enough, the good vibes of victory is not what stuck with Williams after that trip, he said. It was the fact that his wife, Corey, left her appendix in Lexington. As soon as the team bus arrived at the hotel adjacent to the arena, Williams said his wife demonstrated multiple signs of illness. They dropped the players off, and Williams and his wife road the bus to the emergency room, where she had an appendectomy. Williams chuckled when he remembered saying she wasn’t allowed at the team’s second game, since they had won without her in the first round.

“We won the first game,” Williams said. “After the game, went and checked her out of the hospital. She said, ‘I’ll be ready to go to the game tomorrow.’ I said, ‘No, we won this game. You’re not going to be able to come to the game. That’s bad juju.’”

Williams’ lone opportunity playing the Wildcats at Rupp Arena was a 93-86 loss in which his Virginia Tech Hokies turned the ball over 19 times.

William said his current team understands the challenges that Kentucky (12-6, 3-3) poses, but he’s not so sure they are fully aware of the historical significance of the stadium.

“I don’t know if that would resonate much with our guys, not being negative towards him,” Williams said. “I don’t know if they know who Rupp is. I haven’t mentioned any of that.”

What the Aggies will face when they arrive at Rupp Arena is clear. KenPom.com ranks Rupp Arena as having the 11th-best home-court advantage this season. At 20,500 capacity, it’s the sixth-largest venue in the country.

On the court, A&M will square up with the defending national player of the year, 6-foot-9 post Oscar Tshiebwe. So far this season, 25.1% of Kentucky’s plays run through Tshiebwe, who hits his array of shots close to the rim at a 58% clip. Most impressively, he is second in the country in offensive rebounding percentage at 20.4%, according to KenPom.com. The Aggie basketball team as a whole pulls down offensive rebounds at a 37.4% rate, which ranks eighth in the country.

“[Tshiebwe] commands more attention, whether he has the ball or not,” Williams said. “The teams that have tried to play him one-on-one in the post before the catch and on the catch, he’s just been really, really successful.”

Battling the standout forward on the boards could mark the difference in the game and whether or not the Aggies can extend their winning streak to eight games and remain undefeated in conference play, Williams said.

“If our defensive numbers are going to be good enough to have a chance to win, it will be can we finish the possession with a rebound?” Williams said. “If our defensive numbers are going to be what we need them to be, we’ve got to prevent them from getting second shots.”