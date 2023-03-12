NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M men’s basketball point guard Wade Taylor IV mentally drifted away from the press conference taking place around him as he stared blankly toward a TV on the wall.

The sophomore’s departure from his surroundings lasted as long as it took one Alabama player to climb a ladder on the floor of Bridgestone Arena and clip a small piece of nylon netting from the Southeastern Conference title game basket.

For the second time this year, the Aggies couldn’t keep pace with the Crimson Tide, who claimed the regular season title over A&M by a game. Sunday, Alabama swept the conference hardware with an 82-63 victory over the Aggies in Nashville.

Alabama, who never trailed in the game, seemingly had the championship in hand in the same amount of time as Taylor allowed himself to daydream during the postgame press conference.

The Crimson Tide (29-5) hit 12 of 36 shots from 3-point range, including four each from SEC player of the year Brandon Miller and senior guard Jahvon Quinerly. Alabama also pulled down 50 rebounds to A&M’s 37, including 21 to A&M’s 17 on the offensive boards.

“I think the thing that hurt us today was their offensive rebounds,” head coach Buzz Williams said. “We have done a good job. We did a better job last Saturday in that regard against Alabama specifically, but in conference play, we didn’t give up near as many offensive rebounds as we did today. They put so much stress on you with their pace and their talent. When they’re able to get extra shot after extra shot, it just keeps you in rotation.”

A barrage of those 3-pointers put the Aggies (25-9) in a hole early. The Crimson Tide hit six of their first 12 from behind the arc, including three from Quinerly.

The dominant Alabama performance came eight days after A&M closed out the regular season with a 67-61 win over Alabama in Reed Arena.

A 7-0 run late in the half, in which Quinerly netted four more points, put Alabama up by a first-half high of 16.

Offensively, the Aggies couldn’t find a foothold. Fresh off a 25-point performance against Vanderbilt, Taylor had just two points in the first half with them both coming at the free throw line. Posts Henry Coleman and Julius Marble combined for seven points and four rebounds before the break.

“It was a different atmosphere,” Taylor said. “It’s a different game playing for a championship. At Reed it was just the end of conference. Credit Alabama, they played some good defense tonight. We couldn’t really get the best rhythm as we normally do. I don’t think it was too big of a difference in the game. We just needed to execute the things we needed to, but we didn’t do it to the best of our ability today.”

A&M was held without a field goal for over ten minutes late in the first half, aiding in a 34-23 Alabama halftime lead.

With a spark from guard Manny Obaseki off the bench, the Aggies were able to cut the deficit to eight with 11 minutes to play, but two free throws and a 3-pointer from Miller started a 24-7 run that pushed the Alabama lead to a game-high 25.

A&M guard Dexter Dennis put up a team-high 14 points, followed by Taylor’s 13 and Tyrece Radford with 12. Taylor was named to the All-Tournament team.

Miller posted a game-high 23, followed by Quinerley with 22. Miller was named the tournament's most valuable player.

“I think, depending person to person, it may take a short time or it may take a long among of time,” Dennis said in regards to getting over the loss. “But I think, in preparation for [the NCAA tournament], we do have to put our emotions behind us and start thinking about the future and what’s next for us as a program. So I say we’ve got to have a short memory in this situation.”

The Aggies were slotted as a seven seed in the NCAA tournament and will face No. 10 Penn State on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. The game will tip off at 8:55 p.m. and will be broadcast on TBS.

The Aggies are paired with second-seeded Texas and could face the Longhorns in a second-round matchup. Texas will face 15-seeded Colgate on Thursday at 6:25 p.m. on TBS.

“We’re just happy to finally get the respect that we deserve,” Coleman said. “We’ve got a good team in Penn State coming up. They’re really well coached… We’ll get back to work tomorrow and get three good days of prep and we’ll be ready to go.”