DES MOINES, Iowa — In 2016, a potential matchup between the Texas A&M men’s basketball team and Texas was nixed by a Northern Iowa squad that upset the Longhorns in Oklahoma City.

Six years later the state of Iowa again refused the matchup.

With Texas waiting as a second-round opponent after defeating Colgate 81-61, the seventh-seeded Aggies saw their season end at the hands of 10th-seeded Penn State 76-59 in Iowa’s capital city on Thursday night.

The Nittany Lions (23-13) entered the game ranked 13th in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 38.5% and more than lived up to the stat, hitting 13 of 22 from behind the arc Thursday. Senior guard Andrew Funk, a 41% 3-point shooter, connected on 8 of 10 from behind the arc, tying a season high for made treys by an Aggie opponent this season. Ole Miss’ Matthew Murrell drained eight from behind the arc in A&M’s 69-61 victory over the Rebels on Feb. 28. Eight made 3-pointers also ties for second for an opponent against A&M in program history.

The most 3-pointers the Aggies conceded this season by a team was 10 in a 103-75 loss to Colorado on Nov. 18.

Funk’s second 3-pointer of the game five minutes in gave Penn State the Big 10 Conference record for 3-pointers made in a season at 365, eclipsing the mark set by Purdue in 2018-19.

A&M entered Thursday’s matchup ranked first in the nation in free-throw attempts and free throws made per game. The Aggies attempted their second and third free throws of the first half with under a minute remaining and finished the night 9 for 12 from the charity stripe, the second fewest the Aggies attempted in a game this season.

Offensively, A&M also made a living on shots at the rim, especially via dribble penetration. According to CBBAnalytics.com, A&M ranked ninth in the country by shooting 38.9% of its shots this season from close range. A&M finished the night just 4 of 8 from close range out of 59 total shots.

The Aggies began the game with a heavy dose of passes to forward Julius Marble in the post. The Big 10 expatriate who transferred from Michigan State scored six of the Aggies’ first nine points, helping push A&M to a four-point lead.

A free throw and a jumper from Nittany Lion standout Jalen Pickett sparked an 8-0 run that gave Penn State an 18-12 lead with eight minutes left in the first half. During that run, the Aggies hit just 1 of 12 from the field and were held scoreless for five minutes of play.

Once Penn State cut off the path for passes to Marble, the Aggies lost their way on offense. Six A&M turnovers during the first 15 minutes of play resulted in 11 Penn State points.

Penn State’s 8-0 run turned into a 28-10 close to the first half with the Nittany Lions shooting 6 for 9 from 3-point range. Guard Andrew Funk was the benefactor of the attention the Aggies gave Pickett as he hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 15 points in the opening half.

A&M put up a better fight in the second half, finishing a point behind Penn State 38-37. The Aggies, however, shot 30% from the field in the final 20 minutes compared to Penn State’s 54%.

Dexter Dennis paced the Aggies in scoring with 19 points, making 4 for 9 from behind the arc. Tyrece Radford had 14 points and Wade Taylor IV netted 10.

While Penn State notched its first NCAA tournament win since 2001, the Aggies booked an advanced plane flight home back to College Station, missing out on the chance to face the rival Longhorns at Wells Fargo Arena.