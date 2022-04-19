Texas A&M men's basketball rebounding specialist Aaron Cash to enter transfer portal

Texas A&M rebounding specialist Aaron Cash has entered the transfer portal, according to a social media post by the guard/forward.

“I’d like to thank God first, for blessing me with the opportunity to play for Texas A&M University and it’s amazing loving fans,” Cash said. “You will never be forgotten. I also want to thank Coach Buzz Williams … Coach [Steve Roccaforte] and the rest of the coaching staff for being so supportive this season and giving me the opportunity to overcome some big obstacles this year. I also want to thank my brothers for life for being there helping me fight in some tough battles this season.”

In his first season in Aggieland after transferring from Grayson College, Cash averaged 2.4 points and 3 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game. He first saw a spike in his minutes during the New Orleans game in late November and peaked at 27 minutes in the Aggies’ loss against Kentucky. Cash never saw more than 14 minutes through the Aggies last month of play.

From the start of A&M’s season, Williams had Cash earmarked as an energy role player with a priority on rebounding. Cash pulled down a season-high 11 rebounds against Kentucky.

After the Aggies’ win over Central Arkansas, Williams said Cash’s energy changed the dynamic of the team for the better.

“That changes our team because we got an extra possession and then his physicality around the rim, even when he doesn’t get it, it causes another two hands or four hands to have to be where those are and now it’s going to be an unclean rebound,” Williams said. “If our guards are in the fight — his presence at the rim is a portion of why our guards got the defensive rebounds he got.”

Cash becomes the team's second player to enter the portal this season, following guard Marcus Williams, who left the team midway through the season.

The Aggies will return Jalen Johnson, who missed the season due to a knee injury, as well as redshirt freshman forward Ashton Smith who can add a boost to A&M’s rebounding in Cash’s absence.

A&M also returns starting forward Henry Coleman III as well as in the poast Javonte Brown and Ethan Henderson, should he elect to take his COVID season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.