Texas A&M men's basketball program handed sanctions for minor recruiting and practice violations

The violation was first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde in October 2020.

“We’re very aware of everything as it happened, when it happened, everything that was mentioned in that article that Pat wrote,” Williams said in November 2020. “We’ve handled it appropriately from the very beginning and we’ll continue to handle it the right way.”

In August 2020, a joint investigation with the infractions committee and A&M found that non-coaching members of A&M’s staff, including special assistant to the head coach Dale Layer, provided technical and tactical instruction and participated in recruiting activities, both of which were violations. Those violations took place between April 2019 and March 2020.

In July 2019, Williams made contact with a prospective student-athlete when the prospect approached him in a hotel lobby as Williams was checking in. During a conversation, Williams told the prospect he would be attending his AAU game the next day, according to the infractions committee. The violations also included several instances of an unnamed assistant coach working out prospective student-athletes at impermissible times from September 2019 to June 2020.