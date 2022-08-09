Texas A&M men's basketball player Javonte Brown suspended after arrest

Texas A&M men's basketball player Javonte Brown has been suspended indefinitely per athletics department policy following his arrest Monday.

"We are aware of the situation and gathering all of the information," an A&M spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Brown was arrested on Monday for stealing $242.44 worth of products from Walmart in College Station and was charged of theft of property greater than $100, but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. He was released Tuesday after he posted a bail of $2,000, according to Brazos County jail records.

Police said officers responded to Walmart at around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a reported theft. A man, later identified as Brown, was caught on security footage exiting the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. Police said officers located Brown's car and conducted a traffic stop, which led them to find the stolen items in his car. The 7-foot, 253-pound Brown told police he was stopped by several people who asked about his height and forgot to pay for the items.

The forward from Canada started in 11 games for the Aggies last season in his redshirt freshman season and averaged 1.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. He transferred from Connecticut where he played in two games in the 2020-21 season. Brown transferred to A&M in January 2021 and sat out the rest of the season.