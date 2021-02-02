Texas A&M men's basketball pauses activity, postpones Vanderbilt game due to positive COVID-19 tests

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has paused all activity due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, the Aggies announced Tuesday.

A&M’s Southeastern Conference game against Vanderbilt set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena has been postponed. A makeup date has yet to be determined.

Before Tuesday’s announcement, the Aggies had remained relatively unscathed by internal COVID-19 issues. During a Zoom press conference Tuesday before A&M announced the positive tests, Williams praised his players for making safe choices during the pandemic.

“Literally things can change on a dime, as we all know, specific to what’s going on in a pandemic,” Williams said. “But I do think that our kids have been ultra mature in how they went about their business for us to even be at this point relative to what’s transpired. That speaks to how serious they’ve handled everything.”

Due to the pandemic, the Aggies did not hold summer workouts together, and the team returned to practice together after fall classes had already begun, Williams said.

Once a week, the coaching staff discussed updated COVID-19 numbers and how the virus is affecting the community and the college basketball landscape in a classroom-like setting, Williams said.