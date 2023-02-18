COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team struggled at times against Arkansas on Wednesday, so head coach Buzz Williams brought it up Saturday at Missouri, and the message got across.

The Aggies overcame turnover troubles to beat the Tigers 69-60 in front of 15,061 at Mizzou Arena for their fifth straight victory in Southeastern Conference play.

A&M (20-7, 12-2) couldn’t make a shot in the first eight minutes Wednesday, a problem Williams said bled into his team’s effort on defense. He harped on the point Saturday, and the Aggies responded by not allowing their 21 turnovers to become a bigger issue.

“Our response to turnovers, our response to ‘I’m playing in a broken floor’ was really good,” Williams said on the A&M radio broadcast. “At halftime we had four turkeys, and that’s mathematically hard to do, to get three stops in a row four times when you are turning the ball over 38% of the time. It’s just really hard math.”

The Aggies coughed up the ball 13 times in the first half but managed to hold the Tigers to eight points off turnovers. Overall Missouri turned A&M’s 21 turnovers into just 15 points. The Tigers (19-8, 7-7) rank third in the country in turnover margin (5.7) and 11th in turnovers forced per game (17.35), both good enough for first in the SEC.

“We were feeding into that at a very high rate,” Williams said. “I thought we did a good job in a broken floor of at least trying to get back [defensively]. When we didn’t turn it over, we were fine.”

The game remained close during the first 15 minutes before A&M took control.

The Tigers took an 11-9 lead with 13:05 left in the first half thanks to consecutive 3-pointers by Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge. But guard Dexter Dennis then sparked an A&M offensive surge midway through the first half, scoring a stretch of nine of the Aggies’ 15 points. His layup with 6:12 left in the first half gave A&M a 20-16 lead, and he later hit a 3 for a 34-23 lead with 2:26 left.

Dennis finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and second in as many games.

“Everybody has done a lot of good things, but the impact that he’s had, it’s hard to argue on both ends of the floor that we wouldn’t be where we are without him,” Williams said.

Wade Taylor IV’s 3-pointer with four seconds left in the first half gave A&M a 39-25 lead at halftime. Missouri opened the second half on a 10-4 run, which included another 3 by Brown. The senior finished with a game-high 24 points and six rebounds and went 5-for-7 from 3-point range.

Missouri later cut A&M’s lead to as few as eight points with seven minutes left, but the Aggies finished the game on an 8-3 run to seal the victory.

Taylor finished with a team-high 21 points to go with six assists and four rebounds. Senior guard Tyrece Radford added 12 points and four rebounds.

As a team, the Aggies had 41 rebounds to the Tigers’ 23, including 16 offensive boards to the Tigers’ nine.

“Our offensive rebound percentage before it went analytically final was 59%,” Williams said. “That’s a big part of what helped us overcome our turnover rate. And then I also think that we did a really good job on the defensive glass. They shoot so many 3s. ... Your guards have got to stay in the mix and so our defensive rebound percentage in many respects was just as important as our offensive one.”