 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Texas A&M mens basketball left out of NCAA tournament

  • 0
SEC Texas A M Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Au’Diese Toney, left, and guard Davonte Davis, right, try to steal the ball from Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner during the second half of a Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal Saturday in Tampa, Fla. The Aggies won 82-64 to earn a berth into today’s conference final against Tennessee. The winner earns an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament field, which will be announced later today. See more in Sports, Page C1.

 CHRIS O’MEARA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Texas A&M men's basketball team was left out of the NCAA tournament field with the selection committing listing it behind Dayton (23-10), Oklahoma (18-15) and SMU (23-8) in the last four teams outs. 

After (23-12) making a run to the Southeastern Conference tournament finals, beating second-seeded Auburn on the way, the Aggies hoped to sneak into the field of 68. Tennessee ended A&M's run with a 65-50 loss in the SEC title game Sunday.

The Aggies finished the season with four Quadrant I wins. However, the Aggies had a 5-2 record against Quadrant III opponents, including bad losses to South Carolina and Missouri.  

The Aggies were also behind the final four teams into the tournament: Indiana (20-13), Notre Dame (22-10), Rutgers (18-13) and Wyoming (25-8). A&M had a heads-up win over Notre Dame this season at the Maui Invitational. 

Now, A&M should be in line for a top seed in the National Invitation Tournament. A&M put in a bid to host a first round matchup, according to deputy athletics director Justin Moore. Should the Aggies make the NIT field, games begin Tuesday and Wednesday. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert