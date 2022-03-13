Texas A&M mens basketball left out of NCAA tournament

The Texas A&M men's basketball team was left out of the NCAA tournament field with the selection committing listing it behind Dayton (23-10), Oklahoma (18-15) and SMU (23-8) in the last four teams outs.
After (23-12) making a run to the Southeastern Conference tournament finals, beating second-seeded Auburn on the way, the Aggies hoped to sneak into the field of 68. Tennessee ended A&M's run with a 65-50 loss in the SEC title game Sunday.
The Aggies finished the season with four Quadrant I wins. However, the Aggies had a 5-2 record against Quadrant III opponents, including bad losses to South Carolina and Missouri.
The Aggies were also behind the final four teams into the tournament: Indiana (20-13), Notre Dame (22-10), Rutgers (18-13) and Wyoming (25-8). A&M had a heads-up win over Notre Dame this season at the Maui Invitational.
Now, A&M should be in line for a top seed in the National Invitation Tournament. A&M put in a bid to host a first round matchup, according to deputy athletics director Justin Moore. Should the Aggies make the NIT field, games begin Tuesday and Wednesday.