Texas A&M men's basketball holding on to NIT hope

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team, despite having a 5-9 Southeastern Conference record, has plenty to play for, head coach Buzz Williams said.

However, time is running out to make those dreams become a reality as the Aggies kick off the stretch run against Georgia at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Reed Arena.

“We still have four regular-season games left, plus the [SEC] tournament, and probably what determines if there’s another tournament for us is what happens over the next three weeks,” Williams said.

According to BartTorvik.com’s metrics, winning three of the final four regular season games would put the Aggies (16-11) squarely on the bubble for an NIT bid. Winning all four games would put them squarely in contention for the NIT prior to the conference tournament, because that would include a victory at 24th-ranked No. 24 Alabama (17-10, 7-7) on March 2.

A&M has had to reassess its expectations after a 15-2 start, which had it on the brink of an AP Top 25 ranking.

“I think, maybe, I’ve done more harm than good and being transparent along the way with what’s at stake and not concentrating on this particular day and not concentrating on the next particular game,” Williams said.