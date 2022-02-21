Texas A&M men's basketball holding on to NIT hope

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team, despite having a 5-9 Southeastern Conference record, has plenty to play for, head coach Buzz Williams said.
However, time is running out to make those dreams become a reality as the Aggies kick off the stretch run against Georgia at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Reed Arena.
“We still have four regular-season games left, plus the [SEC] tournament, and probably what determines if there’s another tournament for us is what happens over the next three weeks,” Williams said.
According to BartTorvik.com’s metrics, winning three of the final four regular season games would put the Aggies (16-11) squarely on the bubble for an NIT bid. Winning all four games would put them squarely in contention for the NIT prior to the conference tournament, because that would include a victory at 24th-ranked No. 24 Alabama (17-10, 7-7) on March 2.
A&M has had to reassess its expectations after a 15-2 start, which had it on the brink of an AP Top 25 ranking.
“I think, maybe, I’ve done more harm than good and being transparent along the way with what’s at stake and not concentrating on this particular day and not concentrating on the next particular game,” Williams said.
Among the minutia that has garnered the focus of the Aggies heading into playing last-place Georgia (6-21, 1-13) is improving their dwindling shooting percentage through conference play. Since the Aggies beat the Bulldogs 81-79 in their conference opener on Jan. 4, A&M’s percentage from the field has dropped from 46.1% to 39.8%, which ranks last in the conference. For the Aggies last four games, they have shot 32.9% from the field.
In the same time frame, A&M’s 3-point field goal percentage has dropped from 37.6%, which led the SEC, to 25.6%. In the last four games, A&M has shot 19.7% from behind the arc.
“We haven’t shot the ball as well in the back half of conference play as we did the front half, specifically from 3,” Williams said. “Over the last month, we’re not finishing at the rate we need to finish at the rim.”
The Aggies are hitting close two-point shots at a 58.6% clip, according to BartTorvak.com, including sub-.550 marks from guards Wade Taylor IV (36.5%), Hassan Diarra (52.3%) and Marcus Williams (54.1%)
The Aggies have been able to drive into the paint with success in the last four games, but they haven’t been able to finish at the rim or have success passing it outside behind the arc. Diarra said the key is to take a good shot early in the possession instead of working for a better one later in the shot clock, but settle for a less than ideal shot.
“I think we need to continue to shoot the ball with confidence,” he said. “I feel like we turn down a lot of open looks. Whenever we get the open looks, we need to take them, because if we turn them down, we might not get another one.”
As A&M moves into its final four games, Diarra feels the need to hone in on each individual game, because one slip could cost them a postseason berth.