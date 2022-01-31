Texas A&M men's basketball heads to Tennessee hoping to improve on plays after timeouts

In today’s world of analytics, it’s common place for college basketball coaches to keep track of points scored after timeouts. Texas A&M head men’s coach Buzz Williams said he has kept tabs on the data since he became a head coach in 2006.
However, later in his tenure at Marquette (2008-14), he focused more on just the first offensive and defensive possession after a timeout—including the start of the game and the start of the second half. That’s where the Aggies (15-6, 4-4 SEC) have dropped key points during their four-game losing streak in which opponents have won by an average of 6.5 points.
A&M needs to be better after breaks in action in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. game at 22nd-ranked Tennessee (14-6, 5-3). The Vols are 11-0 at home. A&M is 3-2 in road games with spotty play after timeouts a factor in both of the losses, at Arkansas and LSU.
“It hasn’t been great,” Williams said. “That’s a category we need to improve on.”
Williams shifted his focus from all periods between timeouts to just the first two possessions so his players could digest the data easier, he said. He wanted to focus on that because of their added value. If both coaches use all of their timeouts in conjunction with the media timeouts that totals 36 possessions. That’s more than half a game in a typical 60-possession contest.
Through Southeastern Conference play, the Aggies have been outscored 119-110 in ATO (after-time-out situations). That seems a narrow margin, but two of A&M’s losses in the streak were by six and another by three.
The Aggies have turned the ball over 11 times in ATO offensive possessions in their losing streak.
“The longer they play for us, the more they pick up on, we have to get a stop and a score right here, because we win this possession,” Williams said. “The last four games, we’ve lost all the ATOs.”
Every possession will be crucial against Tennessee as A&M tries to gain its first Quadrant I win over the 12th-ranked team by the NCAA Men’s Net Rankings that has the fifth-best team rating in defensive adjusted efficiency.
Williams said the difference between being 15-6 and 17-4 and possibly receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll comes down to just a few possessions in losses to fifth-ranked Kentucky (17-4, 6-2) and Arkansas (16-5, 5-3). A&M needs a few more positive possessions after the team huddles.
“That’s how thin the line is,” Williams said. “You’re 15-2. Now you’re 15-6 and you’re going to play the No. 5 defense in the country and they’ll have a sold out crowd in an incredible place and they are 5-3 and we’re 4-4.”