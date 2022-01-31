Texas A&M men's basketball heads to Tennessee hoping to improve on plays after timeouts

In today’s world of analytics, it’s common place for college basketball coaches to keep track of points scored after timeouts. Texas A&M head men’s coach Buzz Williams said he has kept tabs on the data since he became a head coach in 2006.

However, later in his tenure at Marquette (2008-14), he focused more on just the first offensive and defensive possession after a timeout—including the start of the game and the start of the second half. That’s where the Aggies (15-6, 4-4 SEC) have dropped key points during their four-game losing streak in which opponents have won by an average of 6.5 points.

A&M needs to be better after breaks in action in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. game at 22nd-ranked Tennessee (14-6, 5-3). The Vols are 11-0 at home. A&M is 3-2 in road games with spotty play after timeouts a factor in both of the losses, at Arkansas and LSU.

“It hasn’t been great,” Williams said. “That’s a category we need to improve on.”