Texas A&M men's basketball game against Alabama moved to Thursday

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team’s home game against Alabama has been moved to Thursday at 2 p.m., due to winter weather hazards in the Brazos Valley.

The game against the Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1 in SEC) was originally scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be broadcast in the SEC Network and, locally, on WTAW 94.5 FM.

Thursday will mark the Aggies’ (8-7, 2-6 in SEC) return to the court after postponing four games due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program.

As of Monday, those who have been cleared to resume team activities, per the SEC's COVID-19 return-to-play policy, were participating in practice, according to the program.

