Texas A&M men's basketball falls to Boise State in another opposition season-high shooting night

FORT WORTH — By definition Saturday’s matchup between the Texas A&M men’s basketball team and Boise State was what it was billed to be — neutral.

But after the Aggies’ 86-71 loss to the Broncos, which was A&M’s third consecutive loss at Cowtown’s new arena, even head coach Buzz Williams said he felt a little bit snake bit.

“It was a little in my spirit. I never said it to anybody,” Williams said with a slight unbelieving chuckle.

However, as the Aggies (5-3) played through each one of those losses — a 60-50 loss to Texas in 2019 and a 73-55 loss to TCU in 2020 — they found their biggest flaws exposed at a turning point moment of the season.

Saturday, the Aggies allowed another opponent to set season-high shooting marks, particularly from behind the 3-point arc.

Boise State (6-2), which entered the contest ranked 293rd in the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage, began the game 5 for 5 from behind the arc en route to a 11 for 25 effort. The Broncos’ 11 3-pointers set a season high, along with their 52.3% effort from the field and 44% performance from 3-point range.

In the Aggies’ three losses to date, A&M’s opponents had anomalous shooting performances. Colorado drilled 16 shots from behind the arc, while shooting a season-high 50% from that range. CU shot a season high 57.6% clip from the field. Murray State made a season high 10 3-pointers and was better in field-goal percentage in only their victory over Division III Lindsey Wilson College.

“We did not contest in a way to make the shooter miss enough,” Williams said. “We were there for the contest, but it wasn’t, ‘You have to miss this shot.’ They improved, but we were playing from behind in that regard and when you give a team that level of confidence that early, there has to be something that reverses it.”

Texas A&M guard Dexter said the Aggies’ defense is unique in that it tries to force opponents to take more 3-pointers than higher-percentage shots, but the Aggies weren’t consistent enough as a defensive unit to make the system work.

“You can’t really half step or fake what we do defensively and when you do, it shows up,” he said.

A 3-pointer from Bronco guard Max Rice midway through the first quarter pushed Boise State to its largest lead of the frame at 11 points. It was his first 3-pointer in a 3 for 6 game that helped lead to a game-high 25 points. He was followed by 20 points from Marcus Shaver Jr., who had a 3-for-4 effort from behind the arc.

A&M trailed by nine at the half and could never get closer than six in the second half with Boise State’s lead hovering around eight. Free throws in the final two minutes pushed Boise State to its game-high 17-point lead with 30 seconds left.

Aggie guard Wade Taylor IV had 16 points, followed by forward Henry Coleman III with 12 and Tyrece Radford with 11. As a team, the Aggies shot 41.4% from the field and 23.8% from 3-point range, low marks only topped by the Aggies’ performance against Murray State.

A&M also finished only 14 for 29 on layups.

“Taking the ball out of the net over and over and over is not going to fuel your offense,” Williams said. “And then, if your mentality is too offensive sensitive, waiting on something good to happen offensively, it just begins to compound.”

Williams said he has seen growth in his team since the Aggies’ pair of losses at the Myrtle Beach Invitational and will have another eight days before their next game to continue to fine-tune. That being said, the entire nonconference slate is culminating toward a Dec. 17 trip to Memphis to face A&M’s toughest test before Southeastern Conference play.

“I love our players. I love our coaches. But we didn’t do enough to beat a Quad I team.” Williams said. “We have more opportunities and over the next two weeks, the only thing I know is we have to have more, because this was better, but it wasn’t enough.”

And so, for a third consecutive year, the Aggies walked out of Dickies Arena at a crossroads in their season. However, it’s one that Williams welcomes for his team.

“Not sadistically — we need this,” Williams said. “We need this to learn how to respond and to act as though it didn’t happen is foolish. Over the next two weeks, we play two games and so we have to, throughout practice, continue to be transparent—and we are—but we have to respond.”

NOTES — Guards Hayden Hefner and Khalen Robinson missed the last two games due to undisclosed injuries. Both made the trip to Fort Worth, but were in street clothes on the bench.