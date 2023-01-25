Texas A&M men's basketball ends Auburn's 28-game home win streak with a 79-63 win

AUBURN, Ala. — A 28-7 run to close out the first half was enough to help the Texas A&M men’s basketball team end No. 15 Auburn’s home winning streak of 28 consecutive games on Wednesday night in Southeastern Conference play.

More important for the Aggies is the fact that the 79-63 road win is their second of the season over a team in quadrant I of the NCAA’s NET rankings.

“We took a step in a very positive way relative to our maturity,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said on A&M’s radio broadcast after the game.

The Tigers (16-4, 6-2) made good use of the rowdy home crowd in the opening minutes, jumping to a 10-2 lead in the first three minutes. But a Tyrece Radford-fueled 7-2 run began the snowball that gave the Aggies (14-6, 6-1) a 45-30 lead by halftime.

“I thought as good as we were in the first half, in many respects I thought we took the largest step of growth in the second half,” Williams said.

Radford finished the first half with 16 of his game-high 30 points, including two 3-pointers. Radford scored 11 points during A&M’s run to end the first half.

The Aggies maintained a double-digit lead throughout the majority of the second half, but the Tigers managed to cut the lead down to as few as eight with three minutes remaining thanks to a small 4-0 run made up completely of free throws.

A&M hit 9 of its last 10 free throws to help seal the 16-point victory on the road.

A game after Kentucky hit 11 of 32 from behind the arc to beat A&M 76-67 on Saturday, A&M held the Tigers to just 3 for 16. Auburn did not hit a 3-pointer over the final 27 minutes.

The Aggies also forced 13 turnovers that created 16 points.

Aggie guard Wade Taylor IV had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Tiger guard Wendell Green Jr. and forward John Broome both netted a team high 16 points.

Auburn’s home winning streak began nearly 23 months ago and included four wins over Top 25 teams. The Tigers’ last loss came against Florida 74-57 on Feb 23, 2021. The Aggies previously handed Auburn its first home loss of the season in 2019-20 with a 78-75 win in the Tiger’s final home game of the year.

A&M returns home Saturday to host Vanderbilt. The Aggies are in in third place in the SEC a game and a half behind No. 2 Alabama (18-2, 8-0). No. 4 Tennessee (17-3, 7-1) is alone in second place.

“You have to be able to move on,” Williams said. “Like I told them, I’m not trying to dampen what we just did. What we did in many respects was historical. And people are DMing us and texting us that are asking for tickets that we haven’t heard from in forever. But if there were lessons to be learned from Kentucky’s loss, that means there are lessons to be learned from [the Auburn] win.”