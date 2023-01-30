Texas A&M men's basketball continues stretch of tough road venues at Arkansas

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is on a collision course at the end of the season with some of the Southeastern Conference’s top talent — Tennessee, which is second in the NET rankings and Alabama, which is fourth.

However, A&M head coach Buzz Williams could argue that the Aggies’ current run of road games feature some of the toughest places to play in the country, having previously lost at Kentucky and won at No. 15 Auburn.

Tuesday offers little reprieve as A&M (15-6, 7-1) travels to No. 28 Arkansas (14-7, 3-5) in what Williams said is one of the loudest venues in the conference.

“I think playing on the road has become even more difficult in the time we’ve been here and I do think a part of that is the environment, whether that’s the crowd, for sure, but all of the things that go into a game day environment,” Williams said.

According to Ken Pomeroy’s home-court advantage algorithm, Arkansas has the 24th best home-court advantage in the country. A&M’s trip to Bud Walton Arena will be the second top 10 capacity venue in the country the Aggies will have played in over the last two weeks after playing in Kentucky’s Rupp Arena on Jan 21. Rupp ranks sixth at 20,500 and Walton is eighth at 19,200.

Kentucky and Arkansas are the conferences’ highest ranked home-court advantage venues, according to KenPom.com, with Auburn ranking 61st and seventh in the SEC. Kentucky ranks first in average attendance per game this season, 19,734, followed by No. 3 Arkansas at 18,990.

As the Aggies have recently realized, a home-court advantage can be the difference in a win an a loss. In A&M’s home win against Vanderbilt on Saturday, in front of a 12,646-person crowd, Williams said his team didn’t play with the emotional energy needed to pull out the close win, especially coming off of the upset of Auburn. For the head coach, the fans were the difference.

“I thought, tonight, that the ambiance of Reed completely changed the game, because we’re down at half and everybody’s trying to help us and then, when we finally started having some level of consistency in what we were doing, that energy supplied us almost intravenously,” Williams said after the game. “We’re thankful, for sure.”

It was the second-largest attended home game in the Williams’ era, following last season’s 14,036 that filled Reed Arena for the Aggies’ 64-58 loss to then No. 12 Kentucky.

When Williams first arrived in Aggieland, he quoted former Marquette head coach Al McGuire in what it takes to fill a stadium.

“When the corners are full, then we’re doing the right thing,” Williams said in 2019.

From a crowd perspective, that theory will be put to the test again inside Reed Arena when the Aggies return to Aggieland for a home bout with Georgia on Saturday. However, they will face a tough test Tuesday at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have the 12th-best defense in the country, according to adjusted defensive efficiency and are 37th in the country in turnover percentage. The Aggies won’t have the same 3-point shooting challenge as they did with the Commodores on Saturday, as Arkansas shoots 30.7% from behind the arc to rank 11th in the SEC. Vandy is sixth at 33.4% and hit 12 of 32 (37.5%) against A&M.

What Williams is assured of is the fact that, even through potential winter weather, the seats will be full in a rowdy Bud Walton Arena.

“It’ll catch you off guard, if you are not thinking it’s the best home court environment in the country,” Williams said.

NOTES — Freshman forward Solomon Washington returned to limited practice Tuesday after missing the last three games because of a concussion. Williams said he was not sure if Washington would be available at Arkansas. … Guards Dexter Dennis and Tyrece Radford both suffered finger injuries during the Vanderbilt game, but both were able to return to action… Guard Manny Obaseki is beginning to do strength exercises with the hand he broke in A&M’s season-opening trip to Florida, but there is no timetable for his return, Williams said.