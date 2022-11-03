Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams teaches leaders of tomorrow

Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams marched across the front of the room with a purpose. In a warm but commanding tone, he instructed the uniformed audience in front of him to write down a key takeaway from his message, pausing every few words for clarity.

“The best leaders create more leaders, not more followers,” Williams said.

The sociological experiment that is a college basketball season will begin the same way it has the previous three seasons for Williams as the Aggies host Texas A&M-Kingsville for an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at Reed Arena. This season featured the prelude of Williams molding leaders of tomorrow outside of the Aggie locker room as the co-instructor of an ethical leadership class through the Hollingsworth Center for Ethical Leadership within the Corps of Cadets.

Williams taught three of the classes this fall semester, which are required for the approximately 60% of cadets who are not going into the military. The three classes also were open to any A&M student.

Williams said he wanted to see what running the classes could do for his ability to teach.

“It’s good for me to be out of my comfort zone and be around people that don’t really care about ball and may or may not even know who I am,” Williams said. “It’s easy to talk to our guys. I know them. I love them. I know their families. I know their people. This is a little different deal. Those are good reps for me for sure.”

The environment isn’t fully unfamiliar to Williams, who co-instructed a leadership course at Virginia Tech while coaching the Hokies. Now settled into life in College Station, Williams reached out to the Hollingsworth Center to continue his experience in the classroom — a venture that also serves as a nod to both of his parents, who were career educators.

“He’s a lifelong learner, which you can see in here, and [he] wanted to bring that passion elsewhere on campus,” class instructor Darin Paine said.

Seeing the bright khaki uniforms of cadets was the main shock back into the reality that he wasn’t simply running a timeout huddle on the Reed Arena court, Williams said. Dressed in one of his signature checkered sport coats, slacks and tie, Williams bounced from the front of the room to a white grease board and sometimes seated in the audience next to students, while an example played on the screens above.

As he rolled through metaphors, anecdotes and examples on theories of what makes a good leader and how two make ethical decisions, he constantly asked for participation from his pupils. Every response received a quick but sincere, “Good,” from the head coach. When one student presented the point that moved the lecture further, Williams lit up and offer a “Good talk,” as reward.

In his final class of the semester Wednesday, Williams showed the class a clip from the Star Wars sequel “The Empire Strikes Back.” Jedi master Yoda is teaching his apprentice, Luke Skywaker, how to block out distractions and tap into “the force.” Using a drill he practices with his team called “Time, Score, Momentum,” Williams asked the students to call out any observations they can make about the clip to get a broad picture of what is going on. Throughout the 50-minute class, Williams’ taught how both the teacher and student must set aside ego and see one another’s perspective to enact true buy-in to the cause.

In his second class in early October, Williams showed a clip of a spelling bee participant that, in his excitement of believing he knew the answer, failed to ask any questions to aid in his answer. Ultimately, the thesis presented was a leader who claims to know everything is not a person to follow.

“I think he’s a great teacher,” A&M guard Dexter Dennis said. “Also a great coach, but I think he’s just a great teacher in general. He takes the time to really explain things. He doesn’t skip over any part of the process.”

Junior cadet Logan Farrs said he enjoyed the perspective of a basketball coach as he was not involved with athletics in high school. Farrs said he will use Williams’ lessons on putting yourself in others’ shoes to help lead.

Sophomore Luke White, one of the few non cadets in the class, beamed when Williams praised him for a string of good answers. White, who just saw the invite for the classes on Twitter, is a member of the Reed Rowdies men’s basketball student fan group. To him, the class is just another example of what he’s witnessed from Williams as the Aggies’ coach.

“When he joins us after the game for the War Hymn, I think he’s very friendly and warm to the students,” White said. “And so I think it’s really cool that he’s doing this. He’s going beyond being just a coach. He’s really trying to connect with us as students.”