Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams prepared for new NIL rules

Senior guard Quenton Jackson is the only A&M men’s basketball player so far who has publicly signed an NIL deal, joining the A&P Agency which serves as a legal and financial advisor.

“I’m looking forward to building my brand while maintaining excellence on the court and in the classroom,” he said in an Instagram post. “This is just the beginning.”

The athletics department and coaches can’t directly help broker deals for the athletes and can’t enter into deals with athletes directly. Being forced to stay hands-off is new ground for Williams.

“It’s strange, I think, as a coach, because we can’t be involved, but yet we need to be aware,” Williams said. “I think we’ve done a good job of educating our guys. I think compliance here has been very transparent with all the administrators and coaches with a lot of educational pieces on it.”

But for as much as Williams might have seen changes coming to college athletics, the new NIL rules are still an experiment in progress, he said.

“I don’t know if the market — if that is the appropriate word — I don’t know if the market has been set,” Williams said. “I think there has probably been outliers, and I think the rush of NIL and what we all anticipated would be vs. what it would be 100 days later, I don’t know. What is it today? I think the real question is what is it going to be a year from today and is the market more true then.”

