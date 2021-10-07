Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams prepared for new NIL rules

Five years before name, image and likeness laws changed the landscape of college athletics, Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams hired Josh Chambers while he was coaching Virginia Tech. The new staff member’s role was to help with branding, but both he and Williams knew NIL changes were coming.
“I think Buzz has been way ahead of the curve,” Chambers said in June.
Chambers is still with Williams, now serving as the director of creative design and branding for the A&M men’s basketball team. He’s also in charge of helping the Aggies with NIL issues.
“Five years ago when [Williams] had the vision of NIL becoming real and the landscape beginning to morph into what you’re seeing now ... I really think that first mover advantage was real,” Chambers said, “and he wanted to have someone on staff that was solely dedicated to name, image and likeness and growing our kid’s personal brand.”
The ability for college athletes to make money off their NIL went into effect in Texas on July 1. Athletes nationwide, following the guidelines set by their state’s legislation or the change in NCAA rules, have reportedly made hundreds of thousands of dollars in the last three months.
Many coaches saw the new rules coming. Conference realignment and the television contracts that came with it and the rise in social media and branding becoming a part of the recruiting process were some of the early signs.
“Not that I would have necessarily called it NIL, but you could sense the change,” Williams said.
Chambers teaches student-athletes the power of their brand and offers NIL support. Each player on A&M’s roster has their own custom logo made by Chambers, which is displayed on their Adidas team gear. That came into effect a year and a half ago and involved Chambers sitting down with each player and learning their story and background. As of this summer, Chambers said A&M was the only program in the country that offered their players gear that featured their own custom logos.
Chambers said he also has helped players navigate the process of forming an LLC for their own NIL-related companies.
“Building a system and tangibly helping these student-athletes is going to be important,” Chambers said. “I think having that one-on-one conversation with them, being around them on a daily basis so you can see and get a feel for the storytelling aspect is just going to be paramount.”
The new Texas law mandates that schools provide financial education programs for their students at least twice through their college career. Before the law passed, A&M announced it’s AMPLIFY program, which serves in this capacity for student-athletes year-round. Chambers serves as another educational tool specifically for the men’s basketball program.
Senior guard Quenton Jackson is the only A&M men’s basketball player so far who has publicly signed an NIL deal, joining the A&P Agency which serves as a legal and financial advisor.
“I’m looking forward to building my brand while maintaining excellence on the court and in the classroom,” he said in an Instagram post. “This is just the beginning.”
The athletics department and coaches can’t directly help broker deals for the athletes and can’t enter into deals with athletes directly. Being forced to stay hands-off is new ground for Williams.
“It’s strange, I think, as a coach, because we can’t be involved, but yet we need to be aware,” Williams said. “I think we’ve done a good job of educating our guys. I think compliance here has been very transparent with all the administrators and coaches with a lot of educational pieces on it.”
But for as much as Williams might have seen changes coming to college athletics, the new NIL rules are still an experiment in progress, he said.
“I don’t know if the market — if that is the appropriate word — I don’t know if the market has been set,” Williams said. “I think there has probably been outliers, and I think the rush of NIL and what we all anticipated would be vs. what it would be 100 days later, I don’t know. What is it today? I think the real question is what is it going to be a year from today and is the market more true then.”