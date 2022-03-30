Texas A&M men's basketball advances to NIT finals with win over Washington State

NEW YORK — In a venue known for its historic boxing matches, Texas A&M took its time finding holes in Washington State’s defenses.

After a first half of jabs, the Aggies began laying haymakers worthy of a Madison Square Garden crowd in a 72-56 National Invitation Tournament semifinal victory Tuesday. A&M advances to its first NIT final, facing Xavier at 6 p.m Thursday in Manhattan.

Aggie senior guard Quenton Jackson paced all scorers with 18 points, with a 7 for 9 night from the field. Maybe the cold New York air leaking into the arena resulted in the Aggies’ slow start, but Jackson said he warmed up to the historic venue as the shots began to fall.

Now, he will get to play his final two college games at Madison Square Garden, he reminded reporters with a smile.

The teams took much of the first half to feel each other out. Few big shots were thrown in an opening frame that saw 22 combined points netted in the first 10 minutes and both teams shooting less than 20% from the field.

However, Washington State’s defensive congestion opened up in the latter portion of the first stanza allowing the Aggies a clear drive to the rim that could only be achieved in New York City with a police escort.

The Aggies mounted the first run of the game, for nine points, off four layups and an and-one free throw. A&M would finish the half on a 22-14 run, with 18 of those points coming by way of layup.

When Washington State opened the second half with a zone defense, Aggie post Henry Coleman III had exclusive access to the bucket. A&M’s first three baskets of the second half came by way of Coleman dunks or layups, which were a part of his 16 for the game.

Jackson said the Aggies wanted to stay aggressive and not settle for passing around the perimeter against the Cougar zone.

A&M pushed its lead has high as 27 during that same time frame, thanks to a 12-0 run with six of the points coming from guard Manny Obaseki. The freshman finished with 14 points.

Cougar junior guard Tyrell Roberts took over in the second half of the final frame netting four of his team-high 14 points to break the Aggies run. Washington State closed the game on a 13-4 run, but the fight had already been called at that point.

The Aggies finished with 69% of its points coming from layups and dunks, which was just six less points than the Cougars netted in the game.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.