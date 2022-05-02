Texas A&M men's basketball adds two transfers; promotes assistant coach Devin Johnston

Texas A&M men’s basketball program received commitments from a pair of transfers in former Michigan State forward Julius Marble and Mississippi State guard Andersson Garcia, according to social media posts Monday.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Marble averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in his junior season with the Spartans. He saw action in 36 games and started four, averaging 14.4 minutes per game.

Marble, a Dallas Jesuit alumnus, posted a career-high 18 points against Northwestern, one of six double-digit games. He had double-digit rebounds once, a 10-board performance against Illinois.

“It’s been a long three years, but I’m ready to come home!” Marble said in his social media post.

He will join posts Henry Coleman III , Javonte Brown and Ethan Henderson, should he elect to take his extra COVID-19 season. Post Aaron Cash announced his intention to transfer out of A&M’s program in mid-April.

Garcia, from Moca, Dominican Republic, averaged 4.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Bulldogs last season. He played in 44 games in two seasons in Starkville.

A 14-point effort against A&M last season highlights his career offensive performances. That game was bookended by 13 and 14 rebounds against Auburn and South Carolina, respectively.

The 6-foot-7 guard will help bolster a back court that lost Marcus Williams and Hassan Diarra to the transfer portal.

NOTES — The men’s basketball program announced the promotion of Devin Johnson to the associate head coach Monday. He has served as an assistant coach at A&M for the last three seasons and has been a member of head coach Buzz Williams’ staff for 11 seasons. “As we enter our 12th season together, he continues to impress me with his work ethic, dedication and knowledge,” Williams said in a statement. “He is the best I have ever seen at building trustful relationships with our players on and off the floor, while always making sure our No. 1 priority is our student-athletes. They appreciate and trust him in the highest regard.”

