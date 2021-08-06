Texas A&M men's basketball adds transfer forward Jalen Johnson

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team picked up a commitment from Mississippi State graduate forward Jalen Johnson who made the announcement via social media Friday.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound former will make A&M his fourth collegiate program. He started at Saint Louis for two seasons, followed by Louisiana-Lafayette for the 2019-20 season after a redshirt during the 2018-19 season.

As a redshirt senior with the Bulldogs, Johnson played in 24 games with 11 starts. He averaged 5.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. He shot 38.6% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range.

Throughout his career, Johnson averaged 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.