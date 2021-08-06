 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men's basketball adds transfer forward Jalen Johnson
Buzz Williams
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team picked up a commitment from Mississippi State graduate forward Jalen Johnson who made the announcement via social media Friday.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound former will make A&M his fourth collegiate program. He started at Saint Louis for two seasons, followed by Louisiana-Lafayette for the 2019-20 season after a redshirt during the 2018-19 season.

As a redshirt senior with the Bulldogs, Johnson played in 24 games with 11 starts. He averaged 5.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. He shot 38.6% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range.

Throughout his career, Johnson averaged 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Johnson is the fifth transfer A&M head coach Buzz Williams has added to the 2021-22 team after losing nine players to transfer over the offseason. The Aggies have one remaining scholarship.

The Aggies also have added freshman signee guards Manny Obaseki and Wade Taylor, as well as center Ashton Smith.

