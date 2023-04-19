The Texas A&M men’s basketball team received its first transfer commitment of the offseason on Wednesday as Illinois-Chicago guard Jace Carter announced his pledge on social media.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard averaged 16.6 points, 7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21 games last season, including 17 starts. He tallied seven games of 20 points or more, including a career high 25 against Bradley in late January.

Carter, a Titusville, Fla. native, is a career 32.4% from behind 3-point range, tallying a high mark of five 3-pointers made in two games over his two seasons.

A&M head coach Buzz Williams has always been attracted to guards with rebounding ability. Carter held an 18.2% defensive rebounding clip last season. His freshman year, his offensive rebounding percentage was at 10.2%, but that fell to 4.9% in his sophomore campaign.

Carter earned Horizon League All-Freshman honors in 2021-22 and was a second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection last year.

The Aggies hope to replace the production of guard Dexter Dennis, who saw his eligibility end with the Aggies’ first-round loss in the NCAA tournament. A&M has also lost guards KK Robinson and Erik Pratt to the transfer portal. Pratt, a JUCO transfer, has since announced his commitment to the University of Milwaukee on social media.

Williams and his staff will also add incoming freshman guard Bryce Lindsay to the fold, a three-star commit out of IMG Academy.