Texas A&M men's basketbal team adds Mountain West freshman of year

The reigning Mountain West Conference men’s basketball freshman of the year, Marcus Williams, will transfer closer to home and sign with Texas A&M, according to a post on his social media.

The Dickinson native averaged 14.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game for Wyoming last season. Williams was a Rivals.com three-star recruit at Dickinson, averaging 21.4 points and 7.3 assists per game his senior season.

Williams joins Grayson guard Aaron Cash and Arkansas forward Ethan Henderson as the newest Aggies via transfer.

The additions were necessary after seven A&M players entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, including super seniors Jay Jay Chandler, Savion Flagg and Kevin Marfo. This week, the Aggies also lost leading scorer Emanuel Miller and guard Cashius McNeilly to transfer. The two are likely to follow former A&M associate head coach Jamie McNeilly to Minnesota, where the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports he will take an assistant coaching job.

Of A&M’s top seven scorers from last season, only super senior Quenton Jackson (10.4 points per game), guard Andre Gordon (8.3) and guard Hassan Diarra (5.8) return.

A&M also will have Connecticut transfer forward Javonte Brown available after he sat out last season due to transfer rules. And the Aggies’ 2021 signing class includes five-star freshman guard Manny Obaseki, four-star point guard Wade Taylor and center Ashton Smith, a 6-foot-9, three-star recruit.