Texas A&M men’s basketball team selling passes for 2021-22 season

Texas A&M is selling ticket packages for the upcoming men’s basketball season.

The “Gig ’em Pass” for $179 includes 17 vouchers good for any home games at Reed Arena this season. Seating assignments may vary from game to game. Fans are limited to two vouchers for the Kentucky game on Jan. 19 and four for Saturday Southeastern Conference games.

The “Gig ’em Pass Plus” for $229 gives fans the same option with 17 vouchers and limits of four for the Kentucky game and eight for Saturday SEC games.

For more information, visit www.12thmanfoundation.com/gig-em-pass/mbb.html online.