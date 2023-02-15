Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV scored 18 points to propel the Texas A&M men’s basketball team to a 62-56 comeback win over Arkansas in Southeastern Conference action Wednesday night at Reed Arena.

Dexter Dennis’ put-back layup with 3:14 left in the game gave A&M a 55-53 lead. The Aggies (19-7, 11-2) held onto it for the remainder of the night.

Electricity sparked in Reed Arena in the final minute as Andersson Garcia drew a critical charge and Dennis later leaped to steal an inbounds pass to help preserve the win over Arkansas (17-9, 6-7).

Taylor spearheaded an early second-half rally to give the Aggies a 38-37 lead with 16:16 left. A&M trailed by as many as 12 with 26 seconds left in the first half, but the Aggies made six straight baskets to retake the lead and set up a back-and-forth affair that featured five lead changes and four ties in the final 20 minutes.

Alabama’s loss to Tennessee put A&M one game behind the conference-leading Crimson Tide in the SEC standings. The Aggies have five games remaining in the regular season including the finale against the top-ranked Crimson Tide on March 4 at Reed Arena.

The Aggies were a 10-seed in ESPN’s Bracketology on Tuesday. The win over Arkansas helped A&M move further off the bubble as the Aggies seek their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018.

Last time against the Razorbacks, A&M shot an uncharacteristic 14 of 24 from the free-throw line. In Wednesday’s rematch the Aggies were much better at the charity stripe, making 18 of 22 free throws.

Outstanding rebounding from Dennis and Garcia helped A&M win the rebounding battle 36-33. Dennis had 11 rebounds to go with 14 points for a double-double. Garcia scored just two points but logged 10 rebounds off the bench.

Reed Arena had an electric atmosphere as 11,315 fans assembled for the late-night battle. Students filled the first deck over an hour before tip-off.

Still, inability to find a rhythm on offense put the Aggies behind 11-4 with 9:53 left in the first half. After A&M made its first shot of the night on the opening possession, the Aggies made just one of their next 15 shots.

Strong defense helped A&M march back into the game, though, as the Aggies held Arkansas without a field goal for just over 5 ½ minutes of game time to tie the game at 11 with 7:59 left in the first half. The Razorbacks revved up their offense and made nine straight shots to take a 33-24 lead into halftime.

Hayden Hefner sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the first-half buzzer to give A&M a jolt heading into halftime. The spark carried over into the second half for the Aggies.

Tyrece Radford had 12 points for A&M, which shot just 35.2% from the field but 50% from 3-point range (6 of 12).

Davonte Davis led Arkansas with 14 points, while Makhi Mitchell had 11 with nine rebounds. The Razorbacks shot 44% from the field but just 31.3% from long range (5 of 16) and 50% at the free-throw line (7 of 14).

A&M will face Missouri (19-7, 7-6) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, Missouri. A&M defeated Missouri 82-64 at home on Jan. 11.