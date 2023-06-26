The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its opponents for the 2024 Southeastern Conference season Monday. A&M will host Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee and will play road games against Alabama, Arkansas , Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt. The SEC will announce dates and times for the games in the future.
Texas A&M men’s basketball team learns 2024 SEC opponents
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
