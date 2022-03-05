Texas A&M men’s basketball team holds off Mississippi State for 67-64 win

“He’s just grown so much and he has become so important and matured so much that over the last month, the results have shown it, but what wasn’t shown was in the eight-game losing streak the strength and courage of who he is, is what allowed our guys to continue despite the struggle to continue to fight,” Williams said.

Mississippi State made a bucket on the game’s opening possession, but A&M took the lead less than a minute later and led for the remainder of the game. The Aggies used an 11-2 run to build a 10-point advantage midway through the first half. A&M led 33-22 at halftime.

Henry Coleman III had 12 points and Wade Taylor IV added 11 for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford almost recorded his first double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Hayden Hefner was strong off the bench for the Aggies, scoring nine points including a pair of first-half 3-pointers to help A&M build its lead.

Three weeks ago, it seemed A&M’s season was certain to end at the SEC tournament. Now the Aggies, who have put in a bid to host games in the National Invitational Tournament, seemed to have locked in at least some postseason bid and have given themselves an outside chance to make the NCAA tournament with a deep run next week in Tampa.

“I think it’s really just the connections we all have together,” Hefner said of A&M’s late-season turnaround. “This is like a major family. We all knew what we were doing during that losing stretch wasn’t good enough. We all knew the steps we needed to take to turn it around. I think that’s a prime example of what’s going on. We all bought into what everybody was saying. We knew we weren’t doing good enough, but we didn’t complain. We could’ve easily sat down and gave up, but we really turned it around and stuck together.”

