Texas A&M men’s basketball team holds off Mississippi State for 67-64 win

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is on a roll.
The Aggies held off Mississippi State for a 67-64 win to close the regular season Saturday night at Reed Arena, extending their winning streak to four games. After losing eight straight in the middle of Southeastern Conference play, A&M closed the regular season by winning five of its final six games.
A&M coach Buzz Williams said he thinks the Aggies’ turnaround over the last three weeks is historical and added he knew a run was coming.
“To close down and win four in a row with the middle two on the road, to go from first place after two weeks to 12th place six weeks later, and then to finish tied for fifth speaks to the character and the fabric of who our guys are,” Williams said.
With the win, the Aggies (20-11, 9-9) finished in a five-way tie for fifth place in the SEC. A&M will be the eighth seed in the SEC tournament and will face Florida at 11 a.m. Thursday in Tampa, Florida. The Aggies ended their long losing skid and kick-started their late-season surge with a 56-55 win over the Gators on Feb. 15 at Reed Arena.
“We started strong, [had] a dead spot in the middle and finished even stronger,” A&M guard Quenton Jackson said of A&M’s season. “That’s the momentum we want to take going into the SEC tournament. Hopefully we can ride that out and make something special happen.”
A&M led by as many as 19 in the second half, but multiple scoring droughts by the Aggies gave Mississippi State (17-14, 8-10) a chance to pull within three points several times in the final two minutes. A&M withstood the Bulldogs’ comeback bid, though, to clinch a 20-win season for the first time since 2017-18 when the Aggies reached the Sweet 16.
“I think we just fell into a little lapse of the old us I guess, in a sense,” Jackson said. “We just had to keep our foot on the pedal, and we really needed to turn it on. We couldn’t give it away. When they rallied at the end, we figured it out.”
Jackson led the Aggies with 18 points, making 6 of 8 shots. In the second half, Jackson stole a pass and threw it ahead to Tyrece Radford, who lobbed it back to Jackson for a one-handed alley-oop dunk that give A&M a 41-24 lead with 16:20 left. Jackson, who is in his fifth and final season of eligibility, was one of four seniors honored before the game and spent time taking pictures with fans and signing autographs after the game.
Williams reflected at length about Jackson’s journey to A&M after the game and his growth over the last three seasons. Jackson finished the night with a team-best four steals as Williams said Jackson’s newfound commitment on defense as a player-coach has changed the team. Williams added that Jackson’s impact on younger players over the last seven weeks will be felt after his departure.
“He’s just grown so much and he has become so important and matured so much that over the last month, the results have shown it, but what wasn’t shown was in the eight-game losing streak the strength and courage of who he is, is what allowed our guys to continue despite the struggle to continue to fight,” Williams said.
Mississippi State made a bucket on the game’s opening possession, but A&M took the lead less than a minute later and led for the remainder of the game. The Aggies used an 11-2 run to build a 10-point advantage midway through the first half. A&M led 33-22 at halftime.
Henry Coleman III had 12 points and Wade Taylor IV added 11 for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford almost recorded his first double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Hayden Hefner was strong off the bench for the Aggies, scoring nine points including a pair of first-half 3-pointers to help A&M build its lead.
Three weeks ago, it seemed A&M’s season was certain to end at the SEC tournament. Now the Aggies, who have put in a bid to host games in the National Invitational Tournament, seemed to have locked in at least some postseason bid and have given themselves an outside chance to make the NCAA tournament with a deep run next week in Tampa.
“I think it’s really just the connections we all have together,” Hefner said of A&M’s late-season turnaround. “This is like a major family. We all knew what we were doing during that losing stretch wasn’t good enough. We all knew the steps we needed to take to turn it around. I think that’s a prime example of what’s going on. We all bought into what everybody was saying. We knew we weren’t doing good enough, but we didn’t complain. We could’ve easily sat down and gave up, but we really turned it around and stuck together.”