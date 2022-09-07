Texas A&M men’s basketball team announces its SEC schedule

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule for 2023 on Wednesday.

A&M will open SEC play on the road at Florida on Jan. 4 and also will play road games at South Carolina (Jan. 14), Kentucky (Jan. 21), Auburn (Jan. 25), Arkansas (Jan. 31), LSU (Feb. 11), Missouri (Feb. 18), Mississippi State (Feb. 25) and Ole Miss (Feb. 28).

The Aggies’ first SEC home game will be against LSU on Jan. 7. They also will host Missouri (Jan. 11), Florida (Jan. 18), Vanderbilt (Jan. 28), Georgia (Feb. 4), Auburn (Feb. 7), Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 21) and Alabama (March 4).

The SEC tournament is set for March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Times and TV information will be announced at a later date.

A&M is scheduled to host Texas A&M-Kingsville at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Reed Arena in an exhibition then open the regular season against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 7 at home.