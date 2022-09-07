 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M men’s basketball team announces its SEC schedule

  • 0

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule for 2023 on Wednesday.

A&M will open SEC play on the road at Florida on Jan. 4 and also will play road games at South Carolina (Jan. 14), Kentucky (Jan. 21), Auburn (Jan. 25), Arkansas (Jan. 31), LSU (Feb. 11), Missouri (Feb. 18), Mississippi State (Feb. 25) and Ole Miss (Feb. 28).

The Aggies’ first SEC home game will be against LSU on Jan. 7. They also will host Missouri (Jan. 11), Florida (Jan. 18), Vanderbilt (Jan. 28), Georgia (Feb. 4), Auburn (Feb. 7), Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 21) and Alabama (March 4).

The SEC tournament is set for March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Times and TV information will be announced at a later date.

A&M is scheduled to host Texas A&M-Kingsville at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Reed Arena in an exhibition then open the regular season against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 7 at home.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 2

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert