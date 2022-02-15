Texas A&M men’s basketball snaps eight-game losing skid with 56-55 win over Florida

A&M (16-10, 5-8) could hardly buy a 3-pointer, going 2 of 18 (11%) from beyond the arc, but the Aggies were strong at the free-throw line and made them when it mattered most. True freshman Wade Taylor IV knocked down three straight foul shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 19.5 seconds left to give A&M the final advantage. Florida (16-10, 6-7) missed a baseline jumper in the final seconds of the game, and sophomore forward Henry Coleman III grabbed the rebound to secure the victory.

“I’ve been a college coach for 28 years, and I’ve never been through what we’ve been through over the last 30 days,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “The resilience and the character of our guys, if you came to practice or if you came to the film room, you would have no idea that we had lost eight games in a row and four of those had been one- or two-possession games. And even tonight when it became a one-possession game, I thought the character and the togetherness that they continued to fight with was incredible. It’s a thin, thin line between winning and losing, and I’m very thankful for the win, not maybe because we won, but I think because that our guys deserve it relative to how hard they’ve worked, including the staff, over the last month through all that’s transpired.”