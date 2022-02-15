Texas A&M men’s basketball snaps eight-game losing skid with 56-55 win over Florida

The bleeding finally stopped for the Texas A&M men’s basketball team on Tuesday night.
One month to the day from their last win, the Aggies snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 56-55 victory over Florida in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena.
A&M (16-10, 5-8) could hardly buy a 3-pointer, going 2 of 18 (11%) from beyond the arc, but the Aggies were strong at the free-throw line and made them when it mattered most. True freshman Wade Taylor IV knocked down three straight foul shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 19.5 seconds left to give A&M the final advantage. Florida (16-10, 6-7) missed a baseline jumper in the final seconds of the game, and sophomore forward Henry Coleman III grabbed the rebound to secure the victory.
Coming into the contest, A&M ranked 13th in the SEC in free-throw shooting at 66.3%, but the Aggies were a perfect 16 of 16 from the charity stripe Tuesday. Making foul shots was pivotal with A&M shooting just 34% from the field.
“I’ve been a college coach for 28 years, and I’ve never been through what we’ve been through over the last 30 days,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “The resilience and the character of our guys, if you came to practice or if you came to the film room, you would have no idea that we had lost eight games in a row and four of those had been one- or two-possession games. And even tonight when it became a one-possession game, I thought the character and the togetherness that they continued to fight with was incredible. It’s a thin, thin line between winning and losing, and I’m very thankful for the win, not maybe because we won, but I think because that our guys deserve it relative to how hard they’ve worked, including the staff, over the last month through all that’s transpired.”
A&M’s hopes of snapping its losing skid were almost dashed in the second half as Florida erased a 12-point deficit to take multiple leads in the final five minutes. The Gators went ahead by four with 1:44 remaining after Phlandrous Fleming Jr. hit a 3-pointer from the left wing, but the Aggies clamped down defense and rallied back into the lead.
After the final buzzer, Coleman picked up and hugged Taylor in celebration. One staffer ran down the team tunnel repeating the phrase “finally!”
“I think we put together a complete game today,” A&M senior Quenton Jackson said. “You could say we had a stretch where they had a run and they came back, but I think in total we played a complete game. I think everybody played hard from start to finish. We were able to come out with a win, but it for sure felt different. It felt good to get out of that hole.”
Jackson led the Aggies with 16 points in his second-consecutive start. He also spearheaded A&M’s strong night at the free-throw line, making all eight of his foul shots.
Jackson was the only A&M player to score in double figures, but the Aggies had 10 players record a point. Taylor was second on the team with eight, and his final three proved to be the difference.
“You shoot every one to make it,” Jackson said. “I really couldn’t tell you. There’s no secret to it. It’s just a testament to the work that we’ve continued to put in regardless of the numbers or the percentages. We’ve just got to keep working. That’s what we’ve been doing, and it paid off tonight.”
Strong defense by A&M and sloppy offense by Florida allowed the Aggies to build a 19-6 lead with 6:56 left in the first half. The Gators started 3 of 19 from the field (15.8%) and went 7 minutes, 22 seconds between made baskets. Florida’s drought gave A&M a chance to turn a two-point deficit into the 13-point lead. Florida fought back to pull within 27-20 by halftime as A&M went the final 3:16 of the first half without making a basket.
“At the end of the day, everyone knows it’s a game of runs,” A&M freshman Javonte Brown said. “We’re going to have our runs. They’re going to have their runs, so we just have to have faith in our guys and continue to keep doing what we’re doing. We played hard, and we ended up coming back.”
A&M will play at Vanderbilt at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Commodores (13-11, 5-7) entered Tuesday in a tie for ninth place in the SEC standings and a game ahead of the Aggies. Vanderbilt faces No. 2 Auburn on the road Wednesday.
“We’ve still got a lot to do,” Jackson said. “The job’s not done. We’ve still got another game coming up. Yeah, it’s exciting [to win], but we’ve still got more work.”