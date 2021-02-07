 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men’s basketball’s matchup with Georgia postponed due to COVID-19
buzz williams

Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams yells out instruction during the Aggies’ 74-69 win over Georgia on Feb. 15 at Reed Arena.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will miss a third consecutive game due to COVID-19 positives within the program. 

Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference matchup between the Aggies and Georgia has been postponed and a make-up date has yet to be determined. Last week, A&M’s games against Vanderbilt and Arkansas were also postponed, as the Aggie program paused all operations due to positive tests and contact tracing. 

Now, the Aggies are scheduled to return to competition on Saturday with a trip to Florida, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. However, the Gator’s upcoming game against Tennessee was postponed due to positive tests and contact tracing within the Florida program, according to an SEC release.

