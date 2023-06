Texas A&M and the city of College Station are collaborating on a “Small Business Game Changer” promotion for an early season Aggie men’s basketball game later this year.

The game will be sponsored by a local small business that uses imagination, resourcefulness, motivation and fresh and innovative ideas that positively impact the community.

A&M is asking for nominations of your favorite local small business at this nomination link. The store must have a physical store front in College Station.