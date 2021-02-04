Texas A&M men’s basketball game at Arkansas postponed due to COVID-19

Another Texas A&M men’s basketball game will be moved due to positive COIVD-19 test and contact tracing within the Aggie program, according to a release from the Southeastern Conference

Saturday’s 5 p.m. tip at Arkansas will be played at a yet to be determined date, following the postponement of Wednesday’s home bout against Vanderbilt. It is the third Aggie men’s basketball game to be postponed this season. A&M’s first scheduled meeting with the Commodores on Jan. 20 was also postponed due to COVID-19 positives within the Vanderbilt program.

A&M (8-7, 2-6 in SEC) paused all team activities on Wednesday after the discovery of the positive test. The program remains on lockdown Thursday morning.

The Aggies’ next game is scheduled to be a trip to Georgia on Feb. 10 with a 6 p.m. tip.

