Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams to be honored by Navarro

Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams will be inducted into the Navarro College Hall of Fame on Saturday in Corsicana. Williams worked as a floor maintenance manager at Navarro under NJCAA Hall of Fame coach Lewis Orr before earning his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma City University. Williams since has served as an assistant coach at Texas-Arlington, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Northwestern State, Colorado State and A&M and worked as a head coach at New Orleans, Marquette and Virginia Tech.
Williams will be inducted along with MLB All-Stars Chris Davis and Brock Holt, current A&M-Kingsville head men’s basketball coach Johnny Estelle and the 2000 Navarro cheerleading squad that won the National Cheer Association championship as part of the 12-member Hall of Fame class.