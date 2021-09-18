Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams to be honored by Navarro

Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams will be inducted into the Navarro College Hall of Fame on Saturday in Corsicana. Williams worked as a floor maintenance manager at Navarro under NJCAA Hall of Fame coach Lewis Orr before earning his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma City University. Williams since has served as an assistant coach at Texas-Arlington, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Northwestern State, Colorado State and A&M and worked as a head coach at New Orleans, Marquette and Virginia Tech.