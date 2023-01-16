Texas A&M men receiving Top 25 votes; Aggies in Lunardi's last 4 out

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team received Top 25 votes this week after stretching their winning streak to six with victories over then 20th-ranked Missouri and South Carolina.

A&M (12-5, 4-0 SEC) received five points in the Associated Press poll to be 13th in those receiving votes. The Aggies received eight points in the USA Today/coaches poll to be 15th in those receiving votes.

The Aggies were ranked 24th in the AP’s first poll of the season, but dropped out after losing to Murray State and Colorado in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

A&M has moved up to 57th in the NCAA men’s basketball NET rankings. A&M is ranked ninth among Southeastern Conference teams. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi tweeted Monday that he has moved A&M into his first four out in his latest mock 68-team NCAA tournament bracket. Fellow Southeastern Conference foe Kentucky, West Virginia and Northwestern are the others in the first four out. A&M will be at Kentucky (11-6, 2-3) on Saturday. The next four out are Southern Cal, Utah State, Florida and Virginia Tech. Florida (10-7, 3-2) will be at A&M on Wednesday night.

Lunardi will reveal his complete updated mock bracket on Tuesday. He also tweeted his top four seeds Monday. Alabama (15-2, 5-0) was a top seed and Tennessee (14-3, 4-1) a No. 2 seed. He has five SEC teams in the field. Before last weekend, he had Arkansas (12-5, 1-4) a No. 4 seed with Auburn (14-3, 4-1) and Missouri (13-4, 2-3), both No. 7s. Kentucky won at Tennessee on Saturday to move up to 69th overall, while Missouri lost at Florida.

Parking information for A&M-Florida. A&M officials are encouraging fans to arrive early for Wednesday’s 6 p.m. game against the Gators with students back from break. Increased traffic and parking congestion is expected around Reed Arena. Fans are encouraged to have ready their parking barcode or $5 cash.

Houston, Kansas atop AP poll. Houston (17-1) and Kansas (16-1) remained 1-2 in the Associated Press poll as 11 ranked teams lost last week, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years. That paved the way for Florida Atlantic (16-1) to be ranked for the first time in program history. No. 19 Clemson (15-3), No. 21 Baylor (12-5) and No. 23 Rutgers (13-5) joined No. 24 FAU (16-1) in entering the poll, while dropping out were San Diego State (12-4), Duke (13-5), Wisconsin (11-5) and Missouri.

Baylor women fall. Baylor (12-5) dropped out of the AP women’s Top 25 poll, ending a string of 365 straight appearances over 19 years. Only Tennessee (565) and Connecticut (556 currently and counting) have had longer runs.

South Carolina (18-0) remained No. 1 for the 30th straight poll. Ohio State (18-0) is second, tying its highest ranking in school history, which was the final poll of the 2006 season. LSU (18-0) is third, its highest ranking since Feb. 27, 2006, under second-year head coach Kim Mulkey who came from Baylor.

Texas (13-5), under former A&M assistant Vic Schaefer, re-entered the poll at No. 25. UT started out at No. 3, but fell out of the poll in late November as the team battled through some injuries.