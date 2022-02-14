Texas A&M men look to end 8-game losing streak against Florida

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is hopeful of getting a sweet victory the day after Valentine’s Day.

The Aggies will try to break an eight-game losing streak in Tuesday night’s Southeastern Conference game against Florida (16-9, 6-6) at 6 p.m. at Reed Arena. A&M is mired in the program’s longest skid since going 0-16 in Big 12 play under Melvin Watkins in 2004.

A&M (15-10, 4-8) hasn’t won since a 67-64 road victory against Missouri 67-64 on Jan. 15, rallying from a 13-point deficit to start league play 4-0. A&M returned home to a record crowd of 14,036 and played a stellar first half against Kentucky, but the Wildcats rallied for a 64-58 victory. It has been one frustrating loss after another. A&M fell in overtime at Arkansas, couldn’t hold a late lead at LSU and lost at home to South Carolina and Missouri, teams in the bottom half of the league standings. The Aggies scored 92 points in the second halves of the last two games against LSU and Auburn, but at halftime they trailed LSU 36-16 and Auburn 33-18.