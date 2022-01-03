Texas A&M men focused on turnovers, rebounding and free throws heading into SEC play

However, defensive rebounding and free-throw percentage failed A&M at times in nonconference, especially in losses to TCU and Wisconsin. A&M went 8 for 18 at the line and rebounded defensively at a 28% clip against TCU. Against Wisconsin, A&M made 10 of 14 at the line, but rebounded 36% of its defensive chances.

On the season, the Aggies are grabbing defensive rebounds at a 41% clip.

"We'll have to dramatically be better than we have been in the first 13 games in order to have a chance in SEC," Williams said. "Our defensive rebounding numbers are really, really poor."

For a team that is third in the conference in free-throw attempts (262), the Aggies rank only 326th in Division I in free-throw percentage (64.5%).

“We’re one of the best at getting fouled and we’re one of the worst at making it,” Williams said. “If you, cumulatively, add those things up, we’re shooting 65% and the national average is 70%. How can we just move that number to 70%? How can we incorporate more free-throw shooting when your heart rate is up and more free-throw shooting for muscle memory when your heart rate is not up? I think that’s going to be the third dimension that we have to improve at.”