Texas A&M men focused on turnovers, rebounding and free throws heading into SEC play

There isn’t a player on the Texas A&M men’s basketball roster pursuing a degree in mathematics, but after head coach Buzz Williams is done with them, they might apply for a minor.
“You’ve kind of got to be a little bit good at math," fifth-year senior Quenton Jackson said. "I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of numbers, but there’s enough numbers, more or less, to keep you occupied. It’s good to know things like that, because it keeps you honest and keeps your game whole.”
Williams has identified variables he believes will balance the equation for his squad to have success in the Southeastern Conference play: turnover rate, defensive rebounding percentage and free-throw percentage.
All numbers become bigger for A&M (11-2) starting with its SEC opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Georgia (5-8).
“It’s all just math, right?” Williams said. “It’s just the number of possessions that we have had where we don’t give the opponent extra possessions and where we allow ourselves to finish the possession, whether that’s an offensive rebound, whether that’s with a field-goal make, or even a free-throw attempt.”
Steals and points off turnovers were a hallmark for the Aggies in nonconference. A&M is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (ninth in the SEC) and are forcing 19.4 per game (second in SEC, seventh in Division I). A&M’s defensive-turnover percentage of 26.2 ranks ninth in the country and its 14.3 steal percentage ranks 10th.
However, defensive rebounding and free-throw percentage failed A&M at times in nonconference, especially in losses to TCU and Wisconsin. A&M went 8 for 18 at the line and rebounded defensively at a 28% clip against TCU. Against Wisconsin, A&M made 10 of 14 at the line, but rebounded 36% of its defensive chances.
On the season, the Aggies are grabbing defensive rebounds at a 41% clip.
"We'll have to dramatically be better than we have been in the first 13 games in order to have a chance in SEC," Williams said. "Our defensive rebounding numbers are really, really poor."
For a team that is third in the conference in free-throw attempts (262), the Aggies rank only 326th in Division I in free-throw percentage (64.5%).
“We’re one of the best at getting fouled and we’re one of the worst at making it,” Williams said. “If you, cumulatively, add those things up, we’re shooting 65% and the national average is 70%. How can we just move that number to 70%? How can we incorporate more free-throw shooting when your heart rate is up and more free-throw shooting for muscle memory when your heart rate is not up? I think that’s going to be the third dimension that we have to improve at.”
Where A&M has balanced the table in its favor is 3-point shooting. A&M leads the SEC at 37.6%, good for 33rd in the country. Guard Andre Gordon ranks 14th in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (52.6%). Last season, the Aggies ranked 319th in the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage (29.9%).
Before the season, Williams said they spent more time on shooting in the offseason than ever. Williams, the meticulous note taker, said he devoted 69 hours and 17 minutes of individual shooting work with his players, which he called “Shooting with Buzz.”
“I would definitely not say it was a surprise,” Jackson said of A&M’s efficiency. “It’s kind of a testament of all the work we put in over the summer with the head coach. We did a lot of shooting over the summer to perfect our shots and things of that nature.”
A&M drew a favorable start to see if success will be in the numbers. The Aggies, No. 63 in the NET rankings, start conference play against Georgia, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Missouri, which have an average NET ranking of 176. KenPom.com has A&M winning its first four conference games.
“This is new life for us,” Williams said of the conference slate. “This is new life for them. It’s new life for everybody.”
NOTES - Jackson averages a team-best 13.7 points per game, followed by Marcus Williams' 10.1... Georgia's Braelen Bridges leads the Bulldogs with 12.8 ppg and 5.8 rebounds per game... Buzz Williams was an assistant at Marquette under Georgia head coach Tom Crean.