Texas A&M climbed six spots to 18th in this week’s Associated Press’ Top 25 men’s basketball poll. The Aggies, coming off a victory over then second-ranked Alabama, made the biggest jump in the poll.
A&M (23-8) is 17-3 since mid-December and have lost just once since the start of February. Before this season, Texas A&M hadn't been ranked since February 2018.
Alabama (26-5) dropped to fourth.
ESPN.com’s Joe Lunardi has A&M as a No. 7 seed in his mock 68-team NCAA tournament bracket. He has the Aggies headed to Denver to play 10th-seeded North Carolina State. The winner would play second-seeded Baylor or 15th-seeded Kennesaw State.
Lunardi has eight Southeastern Conference teams in his bracket with Vanderbilt among the next four out. Auburn gets one of the last four byes with Mississippi State among the last four in.
Alabama is a No. 1 seed along with Kansas, Houston and UCLA. Other SEC teams and seeds are No. 3 Tennessee, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Missouri and No. 9 Arkansas.
Texas is a No. 2 seed and TCU is a No. 5 seed.
AP TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in the Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Houston (58)
29-2
1522
1
2. UCLA (3)
27-4
1452
4
3. Kansas
25-6
1368
3
4. Alabama
26-5
1343
2
5. Purdue
26-5
1274
5
6. Marquette
25-6
1218
6
7. Texas
23-8
1100
9
8. Arizona
25-6
1042
8
9. Gonzaga
26-5
1031
10
10. Baylor
22-9
961
7
11. UConn
24-7
847
14
12. Kansas St
23-8
838
11
13. Virginia
23-6
791
13
14. Miami
24-6
761
16
15. Xavier
23-8
641
19
16. Saint Mary's
25-6
587
17
17. Tennessee
22-9
573
12
18. Texas A&M
23-8
507
24
19. Indiana
21-10
481
15
20. San Diego St.
24-6
370
18
21. Duke
23-8
293
-
22. TCU
20-11
193
22
23. Kentucky
21-10
138
23
24. Creighton
20-11
133
-
25. Missouri
23-8
66
-
Others receiving votes: Oral Roberts 54, FAU 53, Utah St. 32, Providence 26, Iowa St. 23, Northwestern 16, West Virginia 15, Pittsburgh 10, Toledo 10, Coll of Charleston 9, Michigan St. 9, VCU 8, Boise St. 7, Iowa 5, Southern Cal 5, Memphis 3, Maryland 3, Vanderbilt 3, Arkansas 2, Drake 1, North Texas 1.