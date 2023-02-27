Texas A&M is ranked 24th this week in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll.

The Aggies (21-8, 13-3 SEC) moved up a spot after beating 11th-ranked Tennessee (21-8, 10-6) and losing at Mississippi State (19-10, 7-9).

A&M will be at Ole Miss (11-18, 3-13) on Tuesday before ending the regular season at home Saturday against second-ranked Alabama (25-4, 15-1). The Crimson Tide clinched at least a co-conference title by beating Arkansas 86-83 on Saturday coupled with the Aggies’ 69-62 loss to Mississippi State.

A&M needs to beat Ole Miss and have Auburn (19-10, 9-7) beat Alabama to have a shot at sharing the conference title.

The SEC has four ranked teams this week with Kentucky (20-9, 11-5) re-entering the poll at No. 23. The Wildcats are one point ahead of A&M. Tennessee slipped a spot to 12th.

Houston remained No. 1 for a second straight week. Kansas is third, UCLA fourth and Purdue fifth. Marquette, Baylor, Arizona, Texas and Gonzaga round out the Top 10.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in the Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv

1. Houston (49) 27-2 1531 1

2. Alabama (5) 25-4 1456 2

3. Kansas (8) 24-5 1445 3

4. UCLA 25-4 1391 4

5. Purdue 24-5 1200 5

6. Marquette 23-6 1173 10

7. Baylor 21-8 1099 9

8. Arizona 24-5 1091 7

9. Texas 22-7 1077 8

10. Gonzaga 25-5 1026 12

11. Kansas St 22-7 1002 14

12. Tennessee 21-8 736 11

13. Virginia 21-6 718 6

14. UConn 22-7 714 18

15. Indiana 20-9 697 17

16. Miami 23-6 668 13

17. Saint Mary's 25-6 592 15

18. San Diego St. 23-5 552 22

19. Xavier 21-8 505 16

20. Providence 21-8 299 20

21. Maryland 20-9 184 -

22. TCU 19-10 173 24

23. Kentucky 20-9 162 -

24. Texas A&M 21-8 161 25

25. Pittsburgh 21-8 140 -

Others receiving votes: Creighton 87, Duke 78, Oral Roberts 40, Northwestern 39, FAU 25, Iowa St. 20, Nevada 17, Missouri 16, Arkansas 7, NC State 6, Coll of Charleston 6, Clemson 5, Memphis 4, Southern Cal 3, Boise St. 3, VCU 1, West Virginia 1.