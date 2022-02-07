Texas A&M, LSU are both in need of a victory

Tuesday night’s Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game at Reed Arena between Texas A&M and LSU at Reed Arena features teams in dire need of a victory.

The Aggies (15-8, 4-6) have lost six straight since starting league play with four straight victories. LSU (16-7, 4-6), which climbed to 12th in the nation last month, has lost six of seven to fall from the rankings. That one victory was 70-64 over the Aggies on Jan. 26. LSU outscored the Aggies 13-2 over the final 3 minutes, 34 seconds. The closing spurt allowed LSU to overcome many mistakes, including 18 turnovers.

“We’re going to have to be a lot sharper,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “They lead the league in turnovers forced and steals, so we’re going to have to be clean with the ball. Obviously, that’s been a big issue for us all season and particularly the last few games.”

LSU won because the Aggies also had 18 turnovers and LSU, despite missing key players, had a 15-12 edge in offensive rebounds.

“Those will be the two categories that we’ll have to have distinct improvement in our game in order to have a chance to be better,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said.