Texas A&M, LSU are both in need of a victory

Tuesday night’s Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game at Reed Arena between Texas A&M and LSU at Reed Arena features teams in dire need of a victory.
The Aggies (15-8, 4-6) have lost six straight since starting league play with four straight victories. LSU (16-7, 4-6), which climbed to 12th in the nation last month, has lost six of seven to fall from the rankings. That one victory was 70-64 over the Aggies on Jan. 26. LSU outscored the Aggies 13-2 over the final 3 minutes, 34 seconds. The closing spurt allowed LSU to overcome many mistakes, including 18 turnovers.
“We’re going to have to be a lot sharper,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “They lead the league in turnovers forced and steals, so we’re going to have to be clean with the ball. Obviously, that’s been a big issue for us all season and particularly the last few games.”
LSU won because the Aggies also had 18 turnovers and LSU, despite missing key players, had a 15-12 edge in offensive rebounds.
“Those will be the two categories that we’ll have to have distinct improvement in our game in order to have a chance to be better,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said.
A&M had a three-point lead with less than two minutes left, but LSU rallied to beat the Aggies for the ninth straight time.
“[They’re] a very, very talented team, you could argue they’re the most talented team in the league,” Williams said. “[They have] great size at all positions, great athleticism, great strength and they’ve just imposed their will on the glass against us. And their speed and quickness has really caused us turnover issues in all the games we’ve played against them, but specifically in the last one.”
NOTES – Last time the two met, LSU was without senior guard Xavier Pinson (MCL sprain) and senior forward Darius Days (ankle), and sophomore forward Tari Eason missed portions of the second half because of cramps. Days and Eason both played in Saturday’s 75-66 loss at Vanderbilt. Pinson played seven minutes in a 77-68 loss at TCU on Jan. 29 and 15 minutes in a 76-72 loss to Ole Miss last Tuesday, but missed Vanderbilt. He will be a game-time decision. … Eason averages 15.9 points per game to lead LSU. Days is next at 13.3 ppg. … Graduate guard Quenton Jackson leads A&M in scoring at 13.1 ppg. Freshman forward Henry Coleman III is next at 10.9 ppg.