Texas A&M knows what's at state at SEC men's basketball tournament

Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams has been at the helm of the Aggies for nearly three seasons, but he says Thursday’s game against Florida feels like his first taste of the postseason since taking over at A&M.

“In a little bit different words, that’s what I said to our team,” Williams said. “All of us have yet to win a postseason game at Texas A&M. We’ve only had one opportunity for that.”

Eighth-seeded A&M (20-11, 9-9) will face ninth-seeded Florida (19-12, 9-9) at 11 a.m. Thursday in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Six hours prior to what was supposed to be Williams’ first SEC tournament game in 2020, the emergence of COVID-19 shuttered the remainder of that year’s postseason. At a loss for what exactly to do, Williams rounded up his family and had a meal at a Cheesecake Factory close to their hotel — the last few hours of “vacation” he can remember taking since.

The Aggies entered that first SEC tournament with an outside shot at playing beyond the conference tournament after winning five of their last seven, including a vital win at Auburn.

Nearly two years removed from that canceled tournament, Williams and the Aggies find themselves in a very similar situation with plenty to gain with a successful run in Tampa. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has both Florida and A&M in the “next four out” category of his projected NCAA tournament field, meaning a strong run by either team could push it further into the Big Dance conversation.

The winner advances to play top-seeded and fourth-ranked Auburn (27-4, 15-3) at 11 a.m. Friday in the quarterfinals. It’s a matchup Tiger head coach Bruce Pearl is not overlooking.

“There’s not another 8/9 game in college basketball anywhere near the caliber of the 8/9 game between A&M and Florida,” he said. “Not even close. Both of these teams are probably a win or two away from being in the [NCAA] tournament, which would be a win against us, so they’ll both be playing with their hair on fire, whichever one gets there.”

A&M senior guards Quenton Jackson, Andre Gordon and Hassan Diarra have one game of experience in the SEC tournament, a 79-68 loss to Vanderbilt. Junior guard Tyrece Radford and sophomore Henry Coleman III both have some experience in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament with Virginia Tech and Duke, respectively, but the comparisons are few and far between according to Radford.

“It’s different competitiveness at this level in the SEC,” Radford said. “It’s way different than the ACC. I feel like in this league there’s way more athletic guards and bigs. It’s just not the same.”

According to the metrics at BartTorvik.com, the Aggies enter the SEC tournament as the eighth team outside the NCAA tournament’s field of 68. Should A&M beat Florida and upset Auburn, which would be the Aggies’ fourth win of the season over a team in the NCAA NET rankings’ quadrant I, the Aggies would earn one the last four byes into the NCAA tournament, according to the website. A win against Florida and a loss to Auburn would leave them on the outside looking in but still with good seeding in the National Invitational Tournament and a chance to host a first-round game, according to the metrics.

At the risk of sounding cliche, Williams said the approach remains one game at a time for his Aggies as he leads them into a normal SEC tournament for the first time.

“They understand what’s at stake,” Williams said. “But I also think that the growth that has come from the heartache of what we have been through, they’re wise enough now. Their wisdom comes from their experience, and they’re wise enough now to go, ‘We should probably just do today and if we do today the best we can, it may turn into we get to do it tomorrow.’”

• NOTES — A&M edged Florida 56-55 on Feb. 15 at Reed Arena during the regular season. Freshman guard Wade Taylor IV sank three free throws with 19 seconds left to give the Aggies the lead. Florida’s Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed a jumper with 3 seconds left, and Coleman grabbed the rebound to clinch the victory that snapped A&M’s eight-game losing streak.

