Texas A&M guards Jay Jay Chandler, Jackson Young entered transfer portal

Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Jay Jay Chandler and walk-on guard Jackson Young have entered their names in the transfer portal, the program confirmed Thursday.

They follow graduate transfer center Kevin Marfo who entered the portal Wednesday.

Chandler, a senior, is utilizing the extra year of eligibility granted to last season’s winter sport athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marfo also is doing that.

Chandler spent most of this season coming off the bench, averaging 20.3 minutes per game. He averaged 8.2 points per game, just shy of his career-high 8.3 his sophomore season. Chandler this season separated himself as the Aggies' best 3-point threat, netting 1.4 per game on a team-high 5.4 attempts per game.

"Thank you Texas A&M for allowing me to achieve a life-long dream of mine!" Chandler tweeted Thursday. "Thank you to Coach [Billy] Kennedy and Coach Buzz [Williams], my teammates and the entire staff for trusting me and helping me grow into the man I am today. Being able to say I will have a degree from Texas A&M is a huge blessing."