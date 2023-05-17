Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford will return to the men’s basketball team for his extra COVID-19 season, he announced on social media Wednesday. His return was also confirmed by an athletic department spokesperson.

"Going out like I came," Radford captioned the post that contained a highlight video ending with the words "Run it back."

In two seasons at A&M, Radford averaged 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.6 minutes per game. He netted a career-high 30-points in the Aggies’ 79-63 win at Auburn last season.

Radford separated himself as one of the Aggies biggest threats off dribble penetration, with 38.9% of his shot attempts coming at the rim last season, according to CBB Analytics. He made 55.8% of those attempts. He finished the season third on the team in free throw percentage at a 79.6% clip with a free throw rate of 52.4%.

He had the second-highest usage percentage on the team, behind guard Wade Taylor, at 23.4%. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard led the Aggies in minutes per game in route to A&M's first NCAA Tournament appearance in the Buzz Williams era.

He was an All-SEC second team selection last year.

“Boots has an elite feel for time, score and momentum,” Williams said last year.

Radford transferred to A&M prior to the 2021-22 season from Virginia Tech, where he was recruited to Blacksburg by Williams and his staff. It was during that process that Williams gave Radford his nickname of “Boots,” saying he was as tough as boot leather.

After riding a bus from his home town of Baton Rouge to Blacksburg to start off his college career, he was forced to take an academic redshirt year to become eligible. While working with Virginia Tech academic advisor Alise Svihla, Radford managed to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in human development and is currently working on a master’s degree in the same field.

Midway through last season, Radford shaved off his trademark dreadlocks in honor of Svihla’s current battle through State 4 colon cancer.

“In 2023, it’s literally refreshing to my should to see that level of character, but that’s whoo Boots is,” Williams said on his radio show last year. “That’s how he was raised.”

With Radford's return, the Aggies bring back four of their top five offensive producers, with Dexter Dennis the only absence due to graduation.