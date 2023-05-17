Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford will return to the Aggie men’s basketball team for his extra COVID-19 season, he announced Wednesday on social media.

“Going out like I came,” Radford captioned the online post that contained a highlight video ending with the words “Run it back.”

Radford has averaged 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.6 minutes per game over two seasons at A&M.

Radford transferred to A&M before the 2021-22 season from Virginia Tech, where he was recruited by A&M head coach Buzz Williams. During that process Williams nicknamed Radford “Boots,” saying the scrappy guard from McKinley High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was as tough as boot leather.

Radford separated himself as one of the Aggies’ biggest scoring threats off dribble penetration with 38.9% of his shot attempts coming at the rim last season, according to CBB Analytics. He made 55.8% of those attempts. He finished the season third on the team in free-throw percentage at 79.6% and made the All-Southeastern Conference second team. His career high in points is 30 in the Aggies’ 79-63 win at Auburn last season.

Radford had the second-highest usage percentage on the team behind guard Wade Taylor at 23.4%. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard led the Aggies in minutes per game en route to A&M’s first NCAA tournament appearance under Williams.

“Boots has an elite feel for time, score and momentum,” Williams said during last season.

Radford had to take an academic redshirt year to become eligible during his first season at Virginia Tech. While working with Virginia Tech academic advisor Alise Svihla, Radford graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human development and is currently working on a master’s degree in the same field.

Midway through last season, Radford shaved off his trademark dreadlocks in honor of Svihla’s current battle through stage 4 colon cancer.

“In 2023, it’s literally refreshing to my soul to see that level of character, but that’s who Boots is,” Williams said on his radio show last season. “That’s how he was raised.”

Radford’s return means the Aggies will bring back four of their top five scorers next season with Dexter Dennis the only loss due to graduation.