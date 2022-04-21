Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra enters transfer portal

Texas A&M sophomore guard Hassan Diarra has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247sports.com and on3.com.

Diarra played in all 40 games and started three for the 27-13 Aggies. He averaged 6.2 points per game.

Diarra played a key role A&M’s run to the Southeastern Conference tournament title game by hitting a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime against Florida in the Aggies’ first game of the event. He also played well in A&M’s march to the title game of the National Invitation Tournament and scored 12 points in the championship game won by Xavier 73-72.

Diarra, who is from Queens, New York, is the third A&M player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining forward Aaron Cash and guard Marcus Williams.