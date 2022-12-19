Texas A&M guard Gordon makes most of minimized minutes

Since Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Andre Gordon arrived in Aggieland, he has been asked to adapt to unfamiliar territory.

Early in his career, the natural shooting guard took on point guard duties to fill a team need. As a freshman, Gordon averaged 6.3 points and 24.2 minutes per game. That season after a 64-49 Aggie victory over Oregon State, head coach Buzz Williams highlighted Gordon’s adaptability.

“Dre does give us more athleticism,” Williams said on his weekly radio show. “He does give us more speed. He can make a shot and I thought down the stretch, I thought he played well. His stats don’t necessarily show it, but the pace at which he plays helps our team.”

Williams finds himself leaning on Gordon again, almost exactly three seasons later, coming off another victory over Oregon State. Though Gordon’s minutes have drastically decreased since his freshman season, Williams has relied on Gordon to bring intangibles when A&M, which is relying heavily on transfers, loses its way.

“We know what Dre is going to give us,” Williams said Monday. “He’s going to play really hard. He’s going to do exactly what he’s supposed to do, when he’s supposed to do it. He cares who wins and who loses and he [also] might make a shot.”

A&M is regrouping from Saturday’s 83-79 loss at Memphis. The team’s comeback failed as the Aggies shot only 43% around the rim, though they dominated the boards. Williams said intangibles made the difference in winning and losing what would have been the Aggies’ first Quadrant I victory.

“As much as we needed to finish at the rim and as much as we don’t want to turn the ball over at a high rate and all of the numerical things that we could say, I thought the connectedness and the fight and the grit and all of the words that coaches use. … I thought it was distinctly different in the second half than the first half,” Williams said.

That reoccurring theme is one of the reasons Williams had Gordon back in the starting lineup for four of the last six games.

“If you look at his numbers, you wouldn’t suggest he should play a lot,” Williams said. “But if you look at the things that don’t have numbers on the box score, I think Dre is an example of that in the 15ish minutes of the 200 he’s playing and now we need to find the other 185, because I think Dre will probably give you what he gives you.”

The senior averages 2 points and 13.6 minutes this season, miles away from the 8.3 points in 27.8 minutes he averaged as a sophomore.

However, A&M’s starting lineup over the last two games — Gordon, Wade Taylor IV, Dexter Dennis, Tyrece Radford and Julius Marble — have a Net rating of +52.4 this season, according to CBB Analytics. It’s the highest-rated lineup of the five that A&M (6-4) has used this season for nine minutes or more.

Added to Gordon’s mentality of being “for” the Aggies, is the fact that, in the era of the transfer portal and one-time transfer rule, Gordon decided to stay, despite diminishing minutes, Williams said.

With three nonconference games remaining, beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday against Wofford (7-5) in Reed Arena, getting a few more Gordons to step up amongst the Aggie ranks is Williams’ highest priority before starting Southeastern Conference play.

“We need to hurry up and figure out this category of [intangible issues] that I’m talking about, regardless of who we’re playing, because of what is on the horizon” Williams said.