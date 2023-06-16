Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams has received a two-year contract extension, the school announced Friday.

Williams’ extension through the 2027-28 season was approved by the A&M University System Board of Regents during a special meeting held via telephone Wednesday.

Williams’ initial deal was set to expire after the 2024-25 season per his contract obtained by The Eagle through an open records request. The university exercised a one-year option, which was spelled out in Williams’ initial contract, through the 2025-26 season. Notice of the acceptance of the one-year option was given in May 2022 per documentation obtained by The Eagle through an open records request.

Williams’ salary began at $3.8 million per year at A&M and rose $100,000 per year. His salary increased to $4.2 million annually on May 1, 2023.

Financial terms of Williams’ extension were not released Friday.

“Buzz Williams is a tremendous leader and role model for our student-athletes, and he’s a great example of Texas A&M’s core values,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “He’s taken our men’s basketball team to new heights over the past two seasons with even brighter days ahead. It was an easy decision to ensure that Buzz is here in Aggieland for many years to come as we continue our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”

The Aggies made their first NCAA tournament under Williams last season as a No. 7 seed, falling in the first round to 10th-seeded Penn State 76-59 to finish with a 25-10 overall record. The year prior, the Aggies advanced to the final of the National Invitation Tournament, finishing as runner-up to Xavier.

A&M also advanced to the final of the Southeastern Conference tournament the past two seasons, losing to Tennessee and Alabama, respectively.

In four seasons at A&M, Williams holds a 76-47 record and earned SEC Coach of the Year honors in 2020 and 2023.

“Corey [Williams] and I are extremely grateful to the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, President [Katherine] Banks and the entire athletic department administrative staff for their belief and support in our program,” Williams said in a statement. “Our family loves the Bryan-College Station community and Aggieland, and we’re grateful for the support of the 12th Man. We’re proud of what our teams have accomplished, which is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our players and staff. We are excited about the future of Texas A&M basketball and humbled for the opportunity to be a part of it.”