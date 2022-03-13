Texas A&M falls to Tennessee in SEC title game; Aggies left out of the NCAA tournament

TAMPA, Fla. — Tennessee ended Texas A&M’s run through the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament by scoring the game’s first 14 points in rolling to a 65-50 victory in the championship game.

The eighth-seeded Aggies (23-12) had won three games in three days, but were overwhelmed by the ninth-ranked Vols (26-7) who hit 12 of 28 3-pointers (43%) and held the Aggies to their fewest points of the season.

It turned out A&M had to beat the Vols to make the NCAA tournament. Many experts had the Aggies in the field, but the NCAA selection committee had the Aggies as the fourth team out behind Dayton, Oklahoma and SMU. The last four teams to make the tournament were Indiana, Notre Dame, Rutgers and Wyoming.

CBS analyst and former player Clark Kellogg said the committee penalizes teams for weak nonconference schedules, which was the case with the Aggies. He also said "bubble teams" shouldn't complain, because they put themselves in that position.

A&M hit only 16 of 51 field goals (16 of 51), including 4 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Junior guard Tyrece Radford led A&M with 13 points, but hit only 4 of 14 shots. Sophomore forward Henry Coleman III added 12 points, hitting 5 of 7.

Junior guard Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee in scoring with 17 points, hitting 4 of 9 3-pointers and all five free throws. Junior guard Josiah-Jordan James had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. James hit 6 of 16 field goals, including 3 of 7 on 3-pointers. Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers. Graduate John Fulkerson added 12 rebounds and eight points.