NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team took the court at Bridgestone Arena Saturday tor its third appearance in the Southeastern Conference tournament title game since joining the league in 2012.

A sharp-shooting top-seeded Alabama made sure the Aggies’ trophy case remained barren as the SEC regular season champions came away with an 82-63 win.

The Tide (29-5) hit 12 of 36 shots from 3-point range, including four each from SEC player of the year Brandon Miller and senior guard Jahvon Quinerly.

A barrage of those 3-pointers put the Aggies (25-9) in a hole early. The Tide hit six of their first 12 from behind the arc, including three from Quinerly.

A 7-0 run late in the half, in which Quinerly netted four more points, put Alabama up by a first-half high of 16.

Offensively, the Aggies couldn’t find a foothold. Fresh off a 25-point performance against Vanderbilt, guard Wade Taylor was held scoreless from the field in the first half, with his lone two points coming at the free throw line. Posts Henry Coleman and Julius Marble combined for seven points and four rebounds before the break.

A&M was held without a field goal for over ten minutes late in the first half, aiding in a 34-23 Alabama halftime lead.

With a spark from guard Manny Obaseki off the bench, the Aggies were able to cut the deficit to eight with 11 minutes to play, but two free throws and a 3-pointer from Miller started a 24-7 run that pushed the Tide’s lead to a game-high 25.

A&M guard Dexter Dennis put up a team-high 14 points, followed by Taylor’s 13 and Tyrece Radford with 12. Taylor was named to the All-Tournament team.

Miller posted a game-high 23, followed by Quinerley with 22. Miller was named the tournament's most valuable player.

A&M will wait out the afternoon in Nashville to see where they will be placed in the NCAA tournament bracket. The NCAA tournament selection show will air at 5 p.m. on CBS.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi tweeted before Sunday’s game that the Aggies would be locked into a five seed no matter the outcome of the SEC title game.