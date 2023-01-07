Texas A&M effort at the rim enough to defeat LSU 69-56

Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis stopped mid-sentence during the Aggie’s postgame press conference Saturday to ask a very pressing question.

“Is this water for us?” Dennis asked, motioning toward a bottle at the front of the podium. He quickly unscrewed the top and gulped the cool liquid, having indicated multiple times how hot he felt.

The sensation was a carryover from his performance in the A&M men’s basketball team’s 69-56 win over LSU in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena. Dennis scored a season-high 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.

More importantly, Dennis went 4 for 4 on shots at the rim, a facet of the game that has eluded the Aggies (10-5, 2-0) for the majority of this season.

“We’ve practiced that like every day, so it’s good to see that coming to life,” Dennis said of making the close shots.

The Aggies hit 20 of 22 shots from close range (91%), which outshines their next highest performance of the season — 84% against Abilene Christian. A&M entered Saturday’s game ranked fourth in the nation in getting shots at the rim (41.8%) but had only hit 60.1% of those shots, according to CBB Analytics.

Dennis’ efforts stole the show. After hitting two early 3-pointers, he intercepted a pass near halfcourt and drove for a basket-shaking, one-handed slam dunk. Before the first half ended, the Wichita State transfer known primarily for his defense gently kissed two reverse layups off each side of the glass for scores.

Of his 17 points, 15 came in the first half, which helped the Aggies lead 34-23 at halftime. Dennis entered Saturday’s game shooting just 11 for 21 (52.4%) at the rim, according to CBB Analytics.

“When he can make a 3 and have those finishes ... I guess one of them would have been one you or I could have made, but the rest of those finishes at the rim required his level of athleticism,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “He was in a really good mind frame on both sides of the ball.”

The lead vacillated between the two teams for just four minutes before A&M took control. The Aggies used a three-quarter court press that gave LSU (12-3, 1-2) trouble setting up plays and led to 15 Tiger turnovers. The Aggies’ turned those takeaways into 17 points.

“I was surprised that the three-quarter court press bothered us the way that it did, and that’s my responsibility,” first-year LSU head coach Matt McMahon said. “I’ve got to make sure we’re better prepared to attack that moving forward.”

For all but about two minutes of the second half, the Aggies maintained a double-digit lead, only dipping to a low of nine six minutes into the second half.

A&M post Julius Marble matched Dennis’ team-high of 17 points and added a team-high nine rebounds. Guards Tyrece Radford scored 14 points, and Wade Taylor IV added 13.

Marble contributed heavily to the Aggies’ high percentage at the rim with a 7-for-7 night.

“We’ve been working on the pad work every day. We just hit each other with the pads [while attempting layups],” Marble said. “Pretty much kill each other, so we can make those in the game. So a lot of those rim shots that you see, like Dex and his layups and a lot of different finishes around the rim is because we’ve been doing a lot of pad work. Credit to the coaches for that.”

LSU guard Adam Miller paced the Tigers with 16 points, hitting 5 for 8 from 3-point range. In total, LSU connected on 9 of 22 attempts from behind the arc.

The Aggies improved to 2-0 in SEC play, but more importantly for Williams, he said he sees a higher potential for his team thanks to the consistency it has demonstrated in the young conference season.

“I’m proud of what they’ve done over the last six days, but as I mentioned to them in the locker room, I’m really excited about where we could continue to grow, and I think that’s the key,” Williams said. “We’ve started 4-0 before, and it’s not about starting 4-0. It’s are we continuing to evolve and grow and mature. That’s what I’m excited about.”